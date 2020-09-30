Ace Eats Out – What Lexington Eats, October 2020

Lexington’s food scene is ever-changing and at no point has that been more true than during a global pandemic. In recent months, we’ve noticed a trend in reporting more births than obits, a shocking but heartwarming realization, especially during a challenging time for the industry.

This month we prepare for the dynamic duo behind Corto Lima to finally introduce their long awaited Italian concept while a popular biscuit based breakfast joint opens to an eager fanfare. We watch some restaurants transition into new homes, and others duplicate to new areas throughout town while we bid a sad farewell to a few favorites who have surrendered to the aftermath of a new food landscape.

BIRTHS

Bandido Taqueria Mexicana, a new Southern California-style taqueria, opened on South Upper St. in the Center Court.

Boonedogs, a new artisanal hot dogs and sausage restaurant, opens on Old Richmond Road.

Brevede, a new specialty coffee shop, opened on Manchester Street in the Distillery District.

A new Chick-fil-A location is under consideration for the former site of Jalapenos on W. New Circle near Russell Cave.

El Patio, a new Mexican restaurant, has opened on Richmond Road.

Italx, the new avant-garde Italian restaurant by Jonathan Lundy and TJ Cox of Corto Lima, will open on the corner of West Main and Upper streets, inside the City Center development.

Joella’s Hot Chicken waited until National Chicken Month in September to reassure us of their plans to open another Lexington location in Hamburg, where Blaze Pizza used to be.

Leestown Coffee House is a new coffee shop opening on Leestown Road.

Rickhouse Pub opened in the old five story Rickhouse on Manchester Street in the Distillery District.

Wilson’s Market is opening a second location in the forthcoming Greyline Station, but don’t worry, their original Kenwick store isn’t going anywhere.

Tudor’s Biscuit World opens its first location in Lexington on New Circle Road.

TRANSITIONS

Distilled left its home at The Sire Hotel, formerly Gratz Park Inn, on Second Street to move into the former Nick Ryan’s location on Jefferson Street.

North Lime Donuts on Limestone will be moving two blocks up the street into Greyline Station on the corner of Loudon and North Limestone.

OBITS

Hayden’s Stockyard Eatery will not be reopening at the Bluegrass Regional Marketplace. The restaurant announced its closure is because of the pandemic, but encourages fans to visit them at DaRae & Friends Catering.

HopCat announced its permanent closure in September after a six month hiatus since March. The restaurant took to Facebook to thank Lexington for their support, adding “This pandemic has been nothing short of challenging for the restaurant industry as a whole. Before we go, we ask for one more favor. Please take the time to support the local breweries that we had the pleasure of supporting in Lexington.”

ACE DRINKS OUT

Buffalo Trace Distillery is releasing its 2020 Antique Collection of whiskeys available in limited quantities in early October.

Owensboro’s O.Z. Tyler Distillery changed its name to Green River Distilling Co. in September.

