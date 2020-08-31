The Kentucky Theatre to close temporarily

The Kentucky Theatre will close temporarily beginning on October 1, 2020.

“This is the last thing I would ever want to do. I love the Kentucky Theatre,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “But the management group that runs the theatre contacted us. COVID-19 has steamrolled the Kentucky. Their numbers are way down and they’re having trouble getting movies.”

The Kentucky will reopen as soon as possible, Gorton said. The building will be maintained so it can be ready to open.

After a two month hiatus during to the initial shutdowns of the pandemic, The Kentucky Theater reopened in June. This is the third time since theater will have to close its doors temporarily since it first opened in October 1922.

Analy Scorsone, a member of the management group, said, “We are anxious to see the theatre reopen when conditions are favorable.”

The City is terminating the contract it has with the management company at the company’s request.

In Ace’s very first issue in May of 1989, an article titled, “Kentucky Theatre: Revival or Just Plain Survival,” explained the theater’s revival was delayed because of the complex legal aspects of its ownership and operation.

The reopening of the theater in April of 1992 brought improvements, much of which were led by manager Fred Mills, who has been “the face, the backbone, and persona of The Kentucky” since he was first hired as movie usher in 1963.

After the landmark theatre turned 90, Ace uncovered What the Kentucky Needs on its Epic Birthday.