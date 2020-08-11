Lexington’s 6th District has a new councilmember

On August 11, Mayor Gorton named Lisa Higgins-Hord, a University of Kentucky administrator with broad experience working with groups throughout the community, was named the new Councilmember for the 6th District.

Higgins-Hord took the oath of office, administered by Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Pamela Goodwine.

Higgins-Hord will fill out the term of Angela Evans, who stepped down from the Council last month to pursue a graduate degree at Princeton University.

“Lisa is a strong leader, who has considerable experience working with the community as an Assistant Vice President for Community Engagement at UK,” says Gorton. “With her strengths and background, she can make an enormous contribution right now to our City. We are determined to root out systematic racism. Timing is critical as work continues on the Commission for Racial Justice and Equality, and Lisa can help by finishing Angela’s term.”

