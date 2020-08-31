Lexington Arts and Books News – September 2020

Lexington Arts and Books News for September 2020

“Stand” unveiled in downtown Lexington

Breaking the Bronze Ceiling launched in 2018 with the goal to build a monument that celebrates the history of women in downtown Lexington by 2020.

“Stand,” created by Arizona artist Barbara Grygutis, consists of five 20ft tall metal figures of suffragists, which will light up.

Less than 7% of the 5,193 monuments in the U.S. recognize women. In Lexington, Kentucky there were none…until last month.

An official unveiling and dedication of the statue was held in August, in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment.

In June, Breaking the Bronze Ceiling received a $20,000 Art Works Grant from the National Endowment. The statue was installed at the corner of Vine and Mill streets in Lexington in early August.

Councilmembers Jennifer Mossotti and Kathy Plomin have devoted many hours to the project, working with Breaking the Bronze Ceiling Committee to raise money to fund the sculpture since 2018.

Other steering team members include Rebecca Byers, Astarre Gudino, Georgia Henkel, Dr. Randolph Hollingsworth, Janet Holloway, Lisa Hord, Heather Lyons, Lori Meadows, Victoria Meyer, Melissa Murphy, Foster Ockerman, Jr., Kelli Parmley, Kathy Simon, Jenifer Wuorenmaa and Isabel Yates.

“Stand” is located on the Vine Street side of the Lexington Financial Center.

Artists wanted for LASC’s Annual Day of the Dead Exhibition

The Living Arts & Science Center’s Annual Day of the Dead Exhibition features work from artists that celebrate the Mexican holiday, Dia de los Muertos also known as Day of the Dead.

This year, LASC is asking artists to submit digital images of their Day of the Dead themed artwork (sculpture + 2D art) to be presented through an online exhibition and projected on the LASC’s Glo Gallery large screen for nightly presentations leading up to Day of the Dead.

Entry deadline is Friday, September 18, 2020. This is a juried exhibition with prizes and will run October 5 through November 20.

New art exhibit at Institute 193

Melissa Watt’s Symmetry Breaking is on exhibit at Institute 193 on N. Limestone through September 30, 2020. Institute Director Emma Friedman-Buchanan says “Watt strikes a measured balance between the beauty of the natural world and imaginative fictions therein, creating worlds and stories anew.”

Kentucky Women Writers Conference 2020

KyWomenWriters2020 Virtual Edition is taking place on September 10–13, 2020. Although it will be virtual, the conference will still feature writing workshops, readings and panel discussions.

Lexington Children’s Theater offers virtual theater program

Lexington Children’s Theatre announced a Virtual Fall Theatre School with a range of theater classes available online to all ages and skill levels.

Lexington Philharmonic receives grant

The Lexington Philharmonic is one of eighteen orchestras and youth orchestras to receive grants of $30,000. With this grant, LexPhil is planning a series of concerts to bring music safely to our community called ‘LexPhil in Your Neighborhood.’ Specific dates, community collaborators, and locations will be announced in the coming weeks.

Public Art Installations

New public art installations are finding their way to the south side of Lexington. The first of several new sculptures that are part of a LexArts project has been installed on Southland Drive.

‘True Story’ is searching for stories from Kentucky

NBC’s new comedy-driven television series, True Story, is looking for Kentuckians who have an extraordinary, unbelievably true story to share. The forthcoming show is based on great stories told by real people. Stories are then heightened and dramatized into re-enactments by a cast of comedians and actors. Applications to submit your story for casting will be available through September.

UK Art Museum reopens

The UK Art Museum reopened in August with new protocols in place and many exciting exhibitions to see. All visitors must pre-register for a timed appointment and abide by the protocols including face masks, temperature checks, social distancing, the use of hand sanitizer upon entry, and credit or debit cards only.

