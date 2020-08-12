Lexington announces paper shred, household hazardous waste events for 2020

The City of Lexington will host free paper shred and household hazardous waste events in October.

Those participating in the events are asked to have acceptable materials loaded in your vehicle’s trunk, contained in boxes or bags you do not need back. You will be asked to pop the trunk so those staffing the event can unload materials for you. Please remain in your vehicle at all times with your windows rolled up.

“These events serve thousands of people each spring and fall. We know that the canceled spring collections has led to a backlog of material that people are anxious to properly dispose,” says Tracey Thurman, Director of the Division of Waste Management. “Participants properly preparing materials by placing them in their trunks will help us efficiently serve everyone.”

The Paper Shred will be held on Saturday, October 3, from 9 am until 2 pm at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike. Fayette County residents may bring up to five boxes or bags of material to be shredded at no cost.

The event allows Lexington residents to safely dispose of their sensitive materials in an environmentally-friendly way. Shred-it, a division of Stericycle, securely destroys documents on-site with their fleet of mobile shredding trucks. The material collected is recycled into low-grade paper products.

Please note:

No wet materials will be accepted.

No plastic binders or binder clips should be included with materials.

Staples, paper envelopes and paper clips are acceptable.

Entrance to the event will be accessible via Jimmie Campbell Drive.

Don’t arrive before 9 a.m. as event organizers will be unable to accommodate anyone before that time.

The Household Hazardous Waste event will be held on Saturday, October 24, from 8:30 am to 3 pm at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike.

Fayette County residents can drop off the hazardous materials that have accumulated in their homes. These materials include common household items such as paints, cleaners, oils, batteries and pesticides. Improper disposal can pollute air, water or soil and pose a threat to human health.

Participants will be asked to complete a survey. This year, however, the survey will be digital; no paper copies will be distributed or collected. People are encouraged to complete the survey in advance, though there will be opportunities to complete it on-site as well.

Electronic waste will not be accepted at the Household Hazardous Waste Collection. However, the Electronic Recycling Center, 1306 Versailles Road, will be open for its regular Saturday hours, 8 am until noon.

Complete the participation survey, and learn more about acceptable items at www.LexingtonKY.gov/HHWevent.

