How to vote in Kentucky in the Fall 2020 election?

Absentee ballot by mail

Kentuckians concerned with contracting or spreading COVID-19 can

request a ballot by mail.

request a ballot by mail. An online portal will launch to allow Kentuckians to request a ballot

by mail. Ballots can be requested through the portal through October 9, and

through traditional means after.

by mail. Ballots can be requested through the portal through October 9, and through traditional means after. Mail ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, November 3, and received

by November 6

by November 6 Drop boxes will be available for Kentuckians to return their mail

ballots if they are concerned about postal delays. County clerks will

determine these locations.

Early voting

Beginning October 13, three weeks before the election, every work day

between October 13 and Election Day, and every Saturday for at least four

hours, every county clerk will provide a location for safe in-person

voting.

between October 13 and Election Day, and every Saturday for at least four hours, every county clerk will provide a location for safe in-person voting. Early voting is not absentee voting anyone can vote early for any

reason.

Election Day voting

County election officials will decide election sites on Election Day.

The State Board of Elections, Secretary of State and Governor will

approve each plan.

The State Board of Elections, Secretary of State and Governor will approve each plan. Every county will have at least one voting super-center, where

everyone from the county can go to vote, regardless of his or her

precinct.

Voter identification

Kentuckians who were unable to get a drivers licenses or photo ID due

to the pandemic because their clerks office was closed, or because they

were afraid of exposing themselves to COVID-19, can sign a document

explaining this concern and cast their ballot.

—

