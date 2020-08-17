How to vote in Kentucky in the Fall 2020 election?
Absentee ballot by mail
- Kentuckians concerned with contracting or spreading COVID-19 can
request a ballot by mail.
- An online portal will launch to allow Kentuckians to request a ballot
by mail. Ballots can be requested through the portal through October 9, and
through traditional means after.
- Mail ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, November 3, and received
by November 6
- Drop boxes will be available for Kentuckians to return their mail
ballots if they are concerned about postal delays. County clerks will
determine these locations.
Early voting
- Beginning October 13, three weeks before the election, every work day
between October 13 and Election Day, and every Saturday for at least four
hours, every county clerk will provide a location for safe in-person
voting.
- Early voting is not absentee voting anyone can vote early for any
reason.
Election Day voting
- County election officials will decide election sites on Election Day.
The State Board of Elections, Secretary of State and Governor will
approve each plan.
- Every county will have at least one voting super-center, where
everyone from the county can go to vote, regardless of his or her
precinct.
Voter identification
Kentuckians who were unable to get a drivers licenses or photo ID due
to the pandemic because their clerks office was closed, or because they
were afraid of exposing themselves to COVID-19, can sign a document
explaining this concern and cast their ballot.
—
