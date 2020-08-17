How to vote in Kentucky in the Fall 2020 election

Absentee ballot by mail
  • Kentuckians concerned with contracting or spreading COVID-19 can
    request a ballot by mail.
  • An online portal will launch to allow Kentuckians to request a ballot
    by mail. Ballots can be requested through the portal through October 9, and
    through traditional means after.
  • Mail ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, November 3, and received
    by November 6
  • Drop boxes will be available for Kentuckians to return their mail
    ballots if they are concerned about postal delays. County clerks will
    determine these locations.

 

Early voting

  • Beginning October 13, three weeks before the election, every work day
    between October 13 and Election Day, and every Saturday for at least four
    hours, every county clerk will provide a location for safe in-person
    voting.
  • Early voting is not absentee voting anyone can vote early for any
    reason.

 

Election Day voting
  • County election officials will decide election sites on Election Day.
    The State Board of Elections, Secretary of State and Governor will
    approve each plan.
  • Every county will have at least one voting super-center, where
    everyone from the county can go to vote, regardless of his or her
    precinct.

 

Voter identification

Kentuckians who were unable to get a drivers licenses or photo ID due
to the pandemic because their clerks office was closed, or because they
were afraid of exposing themselves to COVID-19, can sign a document
explaining this concern and cast their ballot.

 

