Bypass Liquor re-brands under new ownership

Aaron Rothke has purchased Bypass Liquor in Nicholasville, open since 2011, and is re-branding the location as Happy Hour Liquor.

Rothke’s a former restaurant owner, but never lost the entrepreneurial spirit. Why a liquor store?

He explains, “I’m passionate about alcohol, and am a collector, it’s clearly recession proof. It partners so well with events, networking, and people that I love so much.”

With the grand reopening, Rothke hopes to offer outdoor and indoor seating and to create a place that is warm, welcoming, friendly, and safe. He wants to partner with local small businesses and restaurants, host non-profit fundraisers, and provide liquor education among more services.

Rothke opened The Macho Nacho in Chevy Chase in 2015, but closed months later, admitting that location, plagued by lack of parking, made it difficult to succeed. Although the corner of Euclid and High was once home to the invincible Saratoga, it was followed by a succession of concepts including Roy’s Diner, Buddy’s, Glenn’s Creek Brewery, and Louie’s Wine Dive.

“I was a tequila, cocktails, and beer fan, and from the restaurant,” Rothke says, “my appreciation and love of bourbon grew. From that point I joined bourbon groups, became president of Lexington Young Professionals Association, and networked. A liquor store and bar combines my love of people, putting on events, and providing alcohol education. I can host networking events, bourbon groups, fundraisers —just about everyone loves Happy Hour.”

Bypass Liquor’s reputation is what attracted Rothke to the business. He says, “ I’m that liquor store and bar that’s local with select barrels of bourbon, exclusive products, wide selection, and product knowledge. With the rebrand, I am going for a consistent, more upscale feel without any snobbery or judgement. An amazing local place where you get a drink and buy liquor.”

Rothke plans to host a grand opening in September.

This article also appears on page 6 of the Septmber 2020 print edition of Ace Weekly.

