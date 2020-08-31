Ace September 2020 Digital Issue

Page through the digital version of the September 2020 issue of Ace, or pick up your own copy of the printed version, now on newsstands all over Lexington, KY.

This month’s cover story Critchfield Meats saves the fried chicken tradition on Southland in the former Save-A-Lot home.

September is National Bourbon Month. In this issue we toast Woodford Reserve Assistant Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall, Elijah Craig preaches the gospel of bourbon, Kentucky’s first black-owned distillery announces first release, Albert Couture debuts in downtown Lexington, and Bypass Liquor re-brands under new ownership.

While stuck at home, Chef Tom also celebrates Bourbon Month with Bourbon-Sorghum Glazed Chicken.

We also highlight Lexington news for Business, Community, Ace Eats Out: What Lexington Eats, Arts & Books, Health, and Home & Garden.

