Ace August 2020 Digital Issue

Page through the digital version of the August 2020 issue of Ace, or pick up your own copy of the printed version, now on newsstands all over Lexington, KY.

This month’s cover story A.I.M.S. High with Dr. Nick Kouns at the helm. Dr. Kouns has developed a software company with a cloud-based telemedicine platform that makes his services available to anyone.

In this issue we also pay tribute to the Love and Loss in Lexington; remembering Sandy Davis, KET’s First Lady, Lillian Press, artist Carleton Wing, and “Chui,” a Lexington leader and entrepreneur.

While stuck working from home, Chef Tom takes refuge in the kitchen and shows us how to make Fresh Egg Pasta.

Just as cabin fever reached epic proportions, Lexington’s Habitat Restore re-opened its doors on Southland Drive — also launching an online shopping option.

We also highlight Lexington news for Arts & Books, Food, Home & Garden, and Health & Outdoors.

Check out Ace’s centerfold, which has been the most comprehensive curated calendar in Lexington since 1989 – reaching readers in search of the very BEST OF LEXINGTON.