The Lytle Park Hotel opens in Cincinnati, newest nearby destination for Lexington travelers

There’s no doubt that expectations of travel have changed in 2020. As road trips prove to be the safest travel option when done right, we’re on a quest to uncover the best nearby destinations within a relative distance of Kentucky.

About an hour away from Lexington sits a unique hotel experience guests won’t receive anywhere else. Two historic Cincinnati buildings have transformed into the city’s newest luxury hotel, The Lytle Park Hotel.

As part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, The Lytle Park Hotel’s unique tagline is “Exactly Like Nothing Else.” Home to Cincinnati’s only four-season rooftop venue, an exquisite Italian restaurant, and classic hotel amenities, we’re convinced a similar experience cannot be found elsewhere.

“It’s a remarkable little getaway only an hour away from Lexington,” says Julie Kowalewski, Regional Director of Sales. “Lytle Park Hotel is the vision of bringing two buildings to life again and making the hotel a destination for not only travelers to the area, but also people who live in Cincinnati who want to experience their city in a unique way.”

The Lytle Park Hotel sits in one of Cincinnati’s most historic neighborhoods, in the former location of the Anna Louise Inn and The Earls building. The Anna Louise Inn was built in 1909 to provide safe housing for young women from rural areas coming to Cincinnati for work. There was so much demand for these rooms that an additional two-story neo-Tudor family building, known as The Earls building, was donated in 1920.

In 2014, major redevelopment began on these two historic buildings to create The Lytle Park Hotel, which was set to open in March 2020 prior to the shutdowns.

Joining these two buildings was no simple task, yet the design of the hotel appears otherwise. The grand atrium maintains the original architecture of the buildings with the addition of a vaulted glass ceiling and expansive greenery. The bright lobby features a crown shaped pendant bar, leather booths, and the open kitchen of Subito, the hotel’s modern Italian restaurant.

Subito offers inside seating as well as alfresco dining options. The all-seasons dining room features floor length, retractable windows and an infrared heated floor for a more casual dining setting that is optimal at any time of the year.

The menu features a variety of fine Italian dishes from homemade pastas and stone-oven pizzas to fresh hand-selected steaks and traditional antipasti all made in house from scratch. The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily with plans to soon launch brunch on Sundays.

What might be the hotel’s most notable feature is Vista at Lytle Park, the indoor and outdoor four-season rooftop venue with views of Lytle Park, downtown Cincinnati and the Ohio River.

Intertwined within the historic Lytle Park, the hotel is within walking distance of Great American Ball Park, and only a couple of blocks from Fountain Square and downtown Cincinnati. It’s the ideal combination of having the convenience of the city, but still feeling far enough removed from the busyness of downtown.

With initial plans to open in March, the hotel opened in June with enhanced cleanliness protocols, contactless guest check-in, and social distancing adjustments to meet the standard for new hospitality protocols.

“This property was created to exceed the expectations of today’s modern traveler and provide a genuine and thoughtful space for our neighbors,” said Brett Woods, area managing director and general manager, The Lytle Park Hotel.

“We are proud to finally open the doors to The Lytle Park Hotel and officially welcome guests, visitors and local friends.”

The Lytle Park Hotel is located at 311 Pike Street, Cincinnati, Ohio.

