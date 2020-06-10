Will Lexington have Fireworks for Fourth of July 2020?

On Wednesday, June 10, Mayor Linda Gorton and representatives from R.J. Corman announced plans and updates for Fourth of July 2020.

Lexington will light up the sky with a firework show designed to be visible within a mile radius of the downtown launch pad, R.J. Corman Railroad.

Ed Quinn, President and CEO of R. J. Corman Railroad Group, said, “We are thrilled to work with Mayor Gorton’s office, the City of Lexington, and the Parks & Recreation Department to present the 2020 Independence Day fireworks. Central Kentucky is our home, and this community is very dear to us as a company. I’m glad our Railroad Company Central Kentucky Lines here in downtown Lexington can provide a safe and suitable staging area so that everyone can enjoy the festivities.

Lexington citizens are encouraged to practice safe social distancing and wear a mask when in a crowd. Residents who can’t see the fireworks from their homes are encouraged to drive to an appropriate parking spot and celebrate from their cars. “There are lots of places to park. Bring the lawn chairs and sit near the car. Maintain social distance, and wear a mask,” Gorton said.

Lexington Parks and Recreation announced several new ideas to still celebrate Fourth of July in Lexington. The Bluegrass 10,000 will shift to a virtual race. Participants should register by July 1 online at lexingtonky.gov, and will complete their run between July 1 and July 7. Lexington residents can also participate in a door or mailbox decorating contest.

The Fourth of July Parade and Festival, and the Patriotic Concert are canceled for 2020.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889