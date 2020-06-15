Where to eat for Father’s Day 2020 in Lexington, Ky?

Where to eat for Father’s Day 2020 in Lexington, KY? What to gift Dad for the holiday this year? We’ve compiled a sampling of where to eat and gift ideas to make Dad feel special this year.

Father’s Day 2020 falls on Sunday, June 21.

WHERE TO EAT

Treat Dad to the bold flavors of Azur restaurant & patio with their special Father’s Day menu including a la carte specials like bacon wrapped bbq scallops appetizer, venison burger, prime rib of beef, and s’mores chocolate pudding cake. Call to make reservations.

Cru Food & Wine Bar has reservations available for Father’s Day Brunch on Sunday, June 21 from 10 am until 3 pm. Enjoy a 3-course prix fixe menu for only $26 per person or choose items a la carte. $3 mimosas, bellinis, and ciprianis also offered. The menu is available for dine-in or takeout.

The Fresh Market offers a Father’s Day Dinner to serve four. Three different meals are available including Steak, Salmon and Combo Meal. Each meal kit includes vegetable kabobs, twice baked potatoes, broccoli cranberry slaw, and chocolate decadence bar cake.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is offering a $40 Father’s Day meal deal including an18” traditional cheese pizza, large hour or caesar salad, and one bottle of Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon available for carryout or dine in from Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21. Guests can also choose from two Father’s Day themed Tribute Wine labels to add a custom message to their bottle of wine: “Cheers, Dad! Happy Father’s Day!” or “You are in all of my favorite memories. Happy Father’s Day!”

GIFT IDEAS

Bourbon Creek Lexington inside Fayette Mall is offering Father’s Day Gift Baskets featuring Blanton’s Eagle Rare, and Weller Reserve, 107, and 12 Year. Each basket includes black, walnut, or cherry cutting boards, barrel aged coffees, exotic jerkies, and pecan honey or mint julep bourbon balls.

Buy Dad some bourbon! Buffalo Trace Distillery releases their annual Weller Single Barrel in June. Bottled at 97 proof, it’s the latest addition in the storied Weller bourbon line and the limited offering is only released once per year.

Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream has the perfect gift for Dad: his favorite Crank & Boom ice cream shipped nationwide. For Father’s Day delivery order by Tuesday, June 16 by 11:59 pm for arrival on Friday, June 19. Order online.

Inbrediated Baker has created specialty cheese dips and sweet cupcakes featuring beer, wine, tequila, bourbon, vodka, and more. Order by Friday, June 19 by noon for delivery on Saturday, June 20 by noon. Complimentary delivery to Lexington and some surrounding towns. Shop online or call.

La Petite Délicat has a Father’s Day Box featuring espresso scone, coffee cake muffin, cookies n’ cream macaron cake, Carabello’s honduras coffee, and dad joke cards. Pre order online by Wednesday, June 17 for pick up on Saturday, June 20.

The Midway Bakery presents the newest cookie box, Father’s Day Edition. Along with the classic corn cookie, sorghum cookie and Woodford Cookie, the box features bourbon toffee crisp, Old Fashioned snickerdoodle cookie, and a set of Ruth Hunt candies bourbon balls. Can be shipped anywhere in the United States.

The Mousetrap has a variety of gift baskets available for purchase that can be customized to meet your specifications.

