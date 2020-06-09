When and where are Lexington’s Farmers’ Markets for 2020?

The pandemic has taken a lot from us so far this year, but fortunately, we were able to keep the farmers’ markets.

What was once a weekend luxury for the downtown set, Farmers’ Markets have spread so wide that you can find one nearly every day and in every neighborhood in Lexington, KY.

When are the weekly farmers’ markets? Where are they located? We have all the answers for you.

The Lexington Farmers’ Market is available on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the Lexington Farmers’ Market is at the corner of Maxwell and Broadway from 7 am until 4 pm.

Relocating from Cheapside Pavilion to provide more space for social distancing, the Saturday Farmers’ Market is at the Rupp Arena parking lot from 8 am until 2 pm.

On Sundays, it takes place on Southland Drive from 10 am to 2 pm.

The Chevy Chase Farmers’ Market launched last year and happens at Apostles Anglican Church on Wednesday mornings from 7 am to 12:30 pm.

Hamburg is home to the Bluegrass Farmers’ Market on Tuesdays from 2 pm to 5 pm, and Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm in the Liquor Barn parking lot (1837 Plaudit Place).

Woodford County Farmers’ Market is held on Saturdays from 8:30 am to noon and on Wednesdays from 3 pm to 6 pm in downtown Versailles. On Mondays, the farmers’ market is in Midway at Darlin’ Jeans Parking Lot from 3 to 6 pm.

