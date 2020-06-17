Town Branch Park announces project coordinator, construction updates

Town Branch Park has announced Ralph Coldiron as the newest team member. Coldiron will serve as project coordinator for Town Branch Park, overseeing design and construction.

Coldiron has experience with high-profile downtown projects in Lexington, most recently in his three year role as project coordinator for City Center. He has also held senior leadership positions for a variety of Lexington businesses and organizations, such as Centex Engineering & Construction, Equestrian Events Inc. (Land Rover Kentucky Three Day Event), Lexington Professional Baseball Co. and Gray Construction.

According to the press release from Town Branch Park, “As demonstrated by his long-standing ties and service to Lexington, Ralph appreciates the importance of community and understands that through exceptional design and thoughtful programming, Town Branch Park will enhance the quality of life and nurture the health and well-being of our people, the entire community, the environment and our economy.”

“I’m excited about having the opportunity to work with the Town Branch Park board and staff,” says Coldiron. “We are building one of the most premier urban parks in the United States. We have great partners in the Lexington Center and LFUCG – both of which are instrumental in this process. It’s a huge team effort among the board, government, fund-raisers and others who have helped get this effort off the ground. We will continue to work with the community to get input on the design and park plans. I understand how important this project is to downtown and the entire community. It’s an exciting time for Lexington and for Town Branch Park.”

Years in the making, Town Branch Commons officially broke ground in July of 2018. Since then, much of the construction has kicked-off and many donations have been made, including $1 million from UK women’s basketball head coach, Matthew Mitchell, and wife, Jenna Mitchell.

The most recent construction has begun on Newtown Pike for the new Town Branch Connector, an off-road dedicated trail connecting Town Branch Commons, Town Branch Trail and Legacy Trail.

Construction is set to begin later this summer on Vine Street to build the Town Branch Commons Trail. Town Branch Commons will be a park and trail system roughly following the path of Town Branch. The Commons will include continuous bike and walking paths and a lush green band through downtown, connecting new and existing parks.

Town Branch Park will anchor Town Branch Commons, connecting the Legacy Trail to the Town Branch Trail and linking our urban core to our remarkable bluegrass countryside. Stay tuned for more construction.

“Our design team has tried to be as thoughtful about how the construction project will roll-out to minimize negative impacts to daily commuters and businesses, but as with any project inside the right-of-way, there will still be phases of construction that will no doubt be frustrating. These temporary frustrations during construction though will yield an amazing project that will help to transform Lexington,” says project manager Mike Sewell.

__

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889