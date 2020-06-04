Lexington voting changes for June 2020 election

Voting is going to look a little different this year. Mayor Linda Gorton and Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. discussed changes for the upcoming June 23 primary election.

Blevins said there are some important steps to take, and dates to keep in mind:

First, obtain an absentee ballot by Friday, June 15 is the last day to request an absentee ballot. The easiest way to get a ballot is to visit www.govotekentucky.com. Or request a ballot by phone at 859-253-3344.

Sign and seal the inner and outer envelopes and drop it in the mail as soon as possible. Postage is provided. The ballot must be postmarked by Tuesday, June 23.

If you cannot mail in your absentee ballot, drop it off June 15-22 at the President’s Pavilion outside Gate 9 at Kroger Field. Or drop off your ballot on June 23 at the Commonwealth Tower Lobby at Kroger Field, between Gates 10 and 11.

Election results will be finalized and made public on Tuesday, June 30.

If you must vote in person because you need special accommodations, make an appointment to vote at the Lexington Senior Center June 8-23 . Voting is by appointment only. Call 859-253-3344 in advance to schedule an appointment. The Senior Center is located at 195 Life Lane, behind Southland Christian Church on Richmond Road.

On Election Day, June 23, there will be one voting location open for in-person voting. It is for people who absolutely need to vote in person. The voting location will be open from 6 am until 6 pm on June 23 at Kroger Field in the Central Bank Field Club. Enter through Gate 10 or 11. Parking is available in the Blue Lot.

The City is also hosting the vote-by-appointment opportunities at the Lexington Senior Center.

“I think these changes will make voting safer, and more convenient for most people,” Blevins said. “To ensure safety, most people will use an absentee ballot. Every registered voter is eligible to vote by mail. Absentee ballots are easy to get, easy to fill out, and mailing them back is free.”

More information on how to register to vote, confirm registration, and eligibility requirements.

For more information go to: lexingtonky.gov/vote.

