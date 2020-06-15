Is Railbird canceled for 2020

Railbird, the annual music festival held at Keeneland, has released a statement regarding 2020 festival scheduled for August 22 and 23:

“Railbird Festival 2020 has been canceled due to circumstances beyond our control. The health and safety of our fans, artists, staff, and community is our number one priority. Rest assured Railbird will return to the grounds at Keeneland August 20-21, 2021. Current ticket holders will have the opportunity to retain their ticket(s) for Railbird 2021 by logging into their Front Gate account and selecting the rollover option before Monday, July 13 at 8pm ET. All ticket holders who do not select the rollover option will be automatically refunded in as few as 30 days after July 13. Full details will be sent to 2020 ticket holders soon. We cannot thank the city of Lexington, our dedicated fans and partners, and everyone who’s come together to help build this amazing experience enough for their continued support.

We plan to keep the spirit of Railbird alive by moving forward with the release of our 2020 Railbird Select Single Barrel Bourbons. All 2020 ticket holders (21+) that choose to retain their ticket(s) for 2021 will have early access to purchase these exclusive bottles from our partners and collaborators at Justins’ House of Bourbon this fall. In addition, we’re working on new ways to activate our original weekend in 2020 with preferred access in mind for 2021 rollover ticket holders. Stay tuned to the Railbird Festival channels as we have lots more to share in the coming days.”

