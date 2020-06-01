How to renew Kentucky licenses, ID cards online?

On Friday, May 29, Gov. Andy Beshear announced an official order to temporarily allow circuit court clerk offices to process expired driving credential renewals and replacement requests remotely.

Cardholders whose operator’s license, permit or identification card was lost or expired between March 1 and June 30, 2020, may apply with their local circuit court clerk to receive a new card in the mail. The order allows the remote application process to remain through July 31, 2020.

Head to this website if you need to:

obtain a new Kentucky driver’s license

renew vehicle registration

register an emergency contact

fill out motor carrier online service

pay reinstatement fees

enroll in state traffic school

update CDL documents

pay driver’s license reinstatement fees

Other top services available on the site include overweight services, purchase driving history record, title/register/renew vehicle, register for IRP, purchase temp permits, look up vehicle tax permit 2019, take a gradating licensing course, and check availability of a personalized plate.

The March emergency order is still in effect that extends the validity of cards by 90 days if the printed expiration date is March 18, 2020, or later.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has reopened the Frankfort regional licensing office to offer select in-person services for residents of any Kentucky county. REAL ID applications cannot be accepted through the mail due to strict federal security standards. Applicants may visit realidky.com to schedule an appointment online and to learn more about the services offered. Walk-ins are welcome during office hours Monday through Friday 8 am to 4 pm.

Applicants requesting a card renewal must not require any testing. Circuit court clerks in the applicant’s county of residence will administer the application process and mail the credential directly to the applicant. More information is available on the Administrative Office of the Courts COVID-19 web page.

