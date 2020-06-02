How to celebrate National Donut Day in Lexington, Ky 2020?

BY KRISTINA ROSEN

Here at Ace, we take National Donut Day seriously…very seriously.

In the late 90s, Ace embarked on The Quest for the Hole-y Grail which led to Ace Donut Wars every few summers.

Lexington typically commemorates Donut Day with long lines along the central Kentucky Donut Trail from Spalding’s on Winchester Road to the North Lime donut domination corridor.

This year the lines will look a little different—social distanced and six feet apart—but that doesn’t mean we won’t be celebrating the same.

National Donut Day falls on Friday, June 5, 2020. Where and how to celebrate National Donut Day 2020 in Lexington, KY?

Crank & Boom Ice Cream



Donuts and ice cream. Is there a better duo? Crank & Boom will have Donut Ice Cream Sandwiches available for curbside pick up at both locations on Friday, June 5. Made with North Lime glazed donuts, your choice of ice cream flavor, and any toppings you would like to add (extra charge). Pre-orders will be taken through Wednesday, June 3 at 11:59 PM.

Donut Days

The bakery will be making a surplus of their normal donuts—blueberry, glazed, chocolate frosted, and more—available for pick up via drive-thru.

Doughdaddy’s

Offering $2 off any dozen donuts and any size coffee cappuccino is .99 cents.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Celebrate with a free classic donut with any beverage purchase on Friday, June 5.

Krispy Kreme

Donut Day falling on a Friday calls for a week long celebration. Starting on June 1 through June 5, Krispy Kreme plans to give customers a free doughnut of any kind. No purchase is necessary. Literally all you have to do is show up.

North Lime Coffee & Donuts

Donut Day specials include Sprinkle Explosion, Blackberry Filled, Vegan Blueberry Glazed, and Gluten Friendly Fruity Pebbles. Pre order donuts online from now until Friday, text when you arrive, and stay tuned on social media for Donut Day festivities. Clays Mill is open from 6 am to 3 pm, Limestone 7 am to 1 pm.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889