Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate launches phased reopening

Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate (Ashland) will begin phased reopening on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. This includes resuming scheduled public and private tours, options for differing grounds tours and the unveiling of the H. Clay & Co. store, newly located to the Keeper’s Cottage.

In the interest of public health and to protect our most vulnerable, Ashland is complying with social distancing, reduced occupancy and strongly encourages the use of face coverings while visiting.

Tours offered include Henry Clay’s Ashland, the Arts & Grounds Tour and Traces: Slavery at Ashland. Tours will be offered Tuesday through Saturday, with the first tour available at 10 am and the last tour beginning at 3 pm. There will also be two tours on Sunday. The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday through Saturday:

Henry Clay’s Ashland, 10 am and 3 pm

Arts & Grounds Tour, 11 am

Traces: Slavery at Ashland, 1 pm

Sunday:

Henry Clay’s Ashland, 3 pm

Traces: Slavery at Ashland, 1 pm

During the phased reopening, all tours are conducted outside of the mansion except for privately scheduled mansion tours. Private access and tours of the mansion are only available with advance scheduling and limited to small “family” groups. Detailed tour information is available at https://henryclay.org/tours/. Advance ticket purchase is recommended.

The newly relocated H. Clay & Co. Store in the cottage will reopen. The store features KY Proud food products as well as Kentucky crafts and art. The hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 am until 4 pm; Sunday from noon to 4 pm.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889