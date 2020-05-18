YMCA of Central Kentucky announces plans to reopen

YMCA of Central Kentucky announced plans to reopen some facilities beginning on June 1, 2020.

Wellness center operations will resume as part of the Kentucky’s phase two reopenings.

The first phase of reopening of the Y locations will include wellness centers with all the health and safety protocols associated with them. This includes physical distancing, installing additional sanitation stations, and limited hours.

Fitness equipment and areas, locker and restrooms, common areas and office spaces, will be cleaned and sanitized to meet the highest standards for hygiene and safety.

The YMCA requests members comply with all social distancing standards and additional safety protocols. Those who do come to the facilities are asked to please wear face masks wherever possible, especially in common areas. Members who are among the groups considered at risk are encouraged to wait until health officials consider it safe for them to return.

“When we closed our facilities in March, we did so to protect the health and well-being of our staff, volunteers, members, and participants. As we reopen our facilities, we do so with that same commitment to keeping everyone who enters our doors safe,” said Paula Anderson, chief operating officer at the YMCA of Central Kentucky.

Amenities that will reopen at later dates include:

group exercise classes

basketball gymnasiums

child watch

youth sports programs

swimming pools

steam rooms

whirlpools

saunas

More information about these phases will be made available at the appropriate time on their website.

LOCATIONS AND HOURS

The Whitaker Family YMCA in Hamburg and the C.M. Gatton Beaumont YMCA will be open Monday through Friday from 5:30 am until 8 pm; Saturday 6 am until 6 pm; Sunday 10 am until 6 pm.

The North Lexington Family YMCA, High Street YMCA and Frankfort’s Prevention Park facility will be open the same hours Monday through Saturday, but will be closed on Sundays.

The Caroline Memorial YMCA Program Center and the Frankfort Downtown YMCA will remain closed. Both YMCA childcare centers, the Center for Children in Lexington and the Crayon Club in Frankfort, remain closed.

__

