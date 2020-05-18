Which restaurants are reopening for dining in Lexington, KY?

BY KRISTINA ROSEN

Restaurants can reopen on Friday, May 22 at 33% capacity inside with unlimited outdoor seating as long as customers are spaced out six feet apart.

We’ve compiled a sampling of local restaurants reopening, as well as restaurants continuing to provide carry out only and a few that plan to never reopen.



Disclaimer: This is an ongoing, developing list and will be updated frequently. For more details, contact specific businesses. Check with your local fast-food, fast-casual chains for their individual updates.

For more information on dine-in guidelines for Kentucky restaurants, click here.

REOPENING FOR DINING

Agave & Rye is reopening on Friday, May 22 with patio and limited indoor seating.

Azur Restaurant & Patio reopens on Friday, May 22 and is now accepting reservations. Carryout and curbside will continue.

Bluegrass Bistro at the Lexington Griffin Gate Marriott Resort and Spa to open on Friday, May 22. They will offer dinner and brunch on Sundays. Reservations are required.

Bru Burger will reopen on Friday, May 22 to offer inside & outside seating as well as continue their safe carry out and curbside pickup service.

Buddha Lounge will open for dine-in on Friday, May 22 with continued curbside carry out and delivery service as well.

Carson’s Food & Drink will be opening on Friday, May 22 with indoor and patio dining. They are only taking reservations at this time. Curbside takeout will continue.

The Cellar Bar & Grille will reopen and continue offering curbside with a soft opening and reservations to test the water.

Chuy’s on Nicholasville Rd and Hamburg will both be reopening the dining room on Tuesday, May 26.

Columbia’s Steakhouse Downtown is reopening on Friday, May 22.

Distilled, Heirloom, and Mezzo will reopen on Friday, May 22.

Drake’s locations in Hamburg, Lansdowne and Nicholasville will reopen their dining rooms on Friday, May 22.

Dudley’s will reopen on Friday, May 22 with rooftop and sidewalk seating.

Goodfella’s Pizzeria in Distillery District will reopen their dining room and outdoor seating.

Great Bagel & Bakery on Boston Rd will reopen their dining room with expanded covered outdoor seating as well on Friday, May 22. Pickup and delivery will continue.

Infinity: A Skybar & Cafe is opening back up on Friday, May 22 at 11 am for lunch, dinner, and handcrafted cocktails.

J. Gumbo’s will be open for outside seating, curbside and take out with indoor dining to reopen sometime in June.

J. Render’s is reopening on Friday, May 22, but be sure to call the restaurant first to reserve a table.

Le Deauville is reopening on Friday, May 22.

Lexington Diner will reopen their dining room and patio service for reservations. Curbside and carryout will continue.

All Malone’s locations and OBC Kitchen will open for dine-in on Friday, May 22 with continued curbside carryout.

Merrick Inn Restaurant will reopen on Friday, May 22.

Minglewood will be reopening with walk in seating throughout the week and reservation seating on the weekends. They have a patio.

Mi Pequeña Hacienda reopens both locations on Friday, May 22.

Minton’s will open the deck seating and a few tables. Carry out and delivery will continue.

Oscar Diggs will reopen with expanded outside seating. Curbside and carryout still available.

PF Changs is opening for dine-in in June at 33% capacity with full patio range. Takeaway, curbside, and delivery will continue.

PieTana will fully reopen their patio and yard, but will hold off on opening their dining room until they’re able to let more than seven people in at a time.

Sedona Taphouse plans to reopen with both dining room and patio service.

Both Shamrock locations will reopen and continue with curbside. There will be a soft opening and reservations to test the waters.

The Stave will be opening the patio for full service, socially distanced dining on Friday, May 22. No inside dining yet. Their creek side tree house will be open for socially distanced, picnic style dining. There will be a bar at the tree house for ordering food and beverage. Take out operations will continue from the window at the patio.



Sutton’s will reopen for dine-in and patio service on Friday, May 22. Curbside carry out and delivery too. There are 2 patios: 1 covered and 1 uncovered.

Tilted Kilt is reopening on Friday, May 22.

CARRY OUT ONLY

Blue Door Smokehouse will stick to carry out for the time being.

Bourbon N’ Toulouse will not allow customers inside until they feel they can do it safely in their small dining room. They will continue offering curbside and delivery which can be ordered online.

Coles 735 Main and Epping’s on Eastside will not be reopening their dining rooms quite yet. Curbside service at both locations will begin on Tuesday, May 26 for dinner only.



girlsgirlsgirls burritos will reopen for patio seating on Friday, May 22. They will continue to offer their take-out window service, curb-side pickup, and free bicycle delivery. They are a walk-up & order joint rather than table service…they plan to reopen that carefully.

Lynagh’s is offering curbside food and drinks Thursday through Saturday.

Martine’s Pastries will continue offering curbside while launching delivery service soon.

Parkette Drive-In will wait to reopen their Retro 50’s Dining Rooms, but their curbside service will continue.

Ranada’s Bistro & Bar will wait to reopen but continue to focus on family meals, curbside to go and in house delivery.

Sav’s will be open for take out and delivery.

Sidebar will focus on ‘to go’ meals, but expand the outdoor seating so you can sit & eat outside starting on Friday, May 22. No in store dining for the time being.

Sorella Gelateria will stay curbside for the time being.

NOT REOPENING AT ALL

Nick Ryan’s on Jefferson will not be reopening at all.

Logan’s Roadhouse located near Fayette Mall is closed permanently.

