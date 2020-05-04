Where to order takeout for Cinco de Mayo in Lexington, KY 2020?

Between to-go margaritas and taco specials, you can still celebrate Cinco de Mayo right this year.

Cinco de Mayo is on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Many Mexican restaurants in Lexington, KY remain open and aren’t letting the quarantine stop them from taking advantage of this holiday falling on #TacoTuesday this year.

Below is a sampling of Cinco de Mayo specials, Margarita deals, and Mexican eats available for takeout, curbside pickup or delivery in the Lexington, KY area.

Cinco de Mayo Specials

Agave & Rye

On the go margaritas 2 for $15

Beer specials

$3 taco specials, $3 chips & queso

Pick up orders only

Campestre

Campestre Tacos for $10; three shrimp tacos w/ rice

Chicken fajitas to feed five for $45; rice and beans, sour cream salad, tortillas, chip & salsa

Pollo La casa to feed two for $35; two frozen margaritas, chips & salsa, tortillas

Alcohol specials: bottled beer, tequila shots to-go, house margaritas (frozen or on the rocks)

Chuy’s

Meal Kits – Tacos, Fajitas, Enchiladas, Nachos

Margarita Kits

Cinco Party Kit

Order online

Corto Lima

Pop up curbside Cinco Celebration

Margarita mix, classic Corto Lima dishes

Pre-order online before 11 am on 5/5

Pick-up on 5/5 from 4-8 pm

El Charro

2×1 House Margaritas

2 Tacos for $5

Order online or call

El Cid

10 American tacos for $10 shredded chicken or ground beef w/ lettuce and cheese

$10 32oz Margaritas any flavor, $29.99 1 gallon margaritas any flavor

Live music at the door from 5 pm to 8 pm



El Gran Tako on Alexandria Dr

Two tacos & 16 oz. margarita for $9.99

Inebriated Baker

Margarita cupcakes (vanilla cake filled w/ lime vanilla cream, tequila and triple sec. Finished w/ fluffy lime infused vanilla buttercream, sprinkled with a touch of margarita salt and topped with moonshine cherry)

Call or use online link to order by 9 pm on 5/4 for delivery

J. Alexander’s

Taco Family Meals Kits: serve four to six people and includes choice of chicken or steak w/ peppers & onions, rice, and black beans for $35

Order online

The Kitchen at Country Boy Brewing

Offering tacos (both locations), pulled pork nachos (Georgetown), and Quesadillas (Lexington)

Pick up a 6 pack of Key Lime Cougar Bait to pair w/ it

Order online for curbside pick-up

KSBar and Grille

Taco Tuesday special with 2 orders of 3 all beef tacos

Family meal pack for 4 of make your own tacos

2 for 1 Margaritas

La Taquiza

Drive thru tacos

Buy 1 Taco party get FREE guacamole or cheese dip

Tacos $0.99 each

M argaritas and Mexican beer offers

Carryout

Mi Pequena Hacienda

16 oz House Margaritas $7.99

Pork Chile Verde $10.49

Free t-shirt with orders over $35

Call to order⁣

Mirror Twin and Rolling Oven

32oz Margarita or a 32oz Sangria to-go for $20

Street tacos available in chicken, beef, & pork with cilantro and onion; 3 tacos for $6



Rolling Oven Pizza: seasoned olive oil, spicy chorizo, sliced jalapeños, roasted corn, mozzarella, cruxial hot sauce, and cilantro.



Oscar Diggs

Supreme crunch wrap; pair with a quart of margaritas for $15

steak tacos featuring beef tenderloin, onion, lettuce, garlic crema and topped w queso fresco.

Papi’s Mexican Restaurant & Bar

Cinco de Mayo specials for parties of six

Papi’s de Mayo includes choice of four meats, served as fajitas with all the fixings; gallon of margarita, sex on the beach or mojito to serve about 16 drinks for $100

Dip and Drink package for $75 includes several types of dips and gallon of alcohol

Nacho Fest special includes muchos nachos with choice of meat; gallon of alcohol for $75

Patchen Pub 3 tacos w/side for $8 ; Chicken Tinga and Ca mpechanos (steak & beef chorizo), and ground beef tacos

; Chicken Tinga and Ca Sides include Street Corn, chips and salsa or green chili queso. Also available are Nachos, Chicken Quesadillas and Chicken Corn Chowder soup

16 oz margaritas (serves 2, take home and pour over ice) $10

Call to order; curbside lunch on Monday & Tuesday only this week, so plan your orders early

Sedona Taphouse Two tacos (chicken, pulled pork, shrimp or fish) with a side and two prickly pear margaritas for $15

Selma’s Catering

Taco dinner kit for for four; your choice of cooked seasoned ground beef, or chicken, re-fried beans, Spanish rice, shredded lettuce, and cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream, salsa & flour tortillas

Add a Margarita Kit, Beer or Guacamole for an additional fee.

Need to feed more than 4? Add on by the person for the number of people you need to feed

Order by Monday, May 4 by Midnight, and your order will be ready for pick up by 3 pm on Tuesday

Need it earlier? Gives them a call to arrange a pick up time

Titled Kilt Lexington

Taco Tuesday for Cinco de Mayo (as well as every Tuesday)

$8 all tacos (3 per order, beef, chicken, shrimp or fish)

$3 Margaritas

Wild Thyme

Pork carnitas with black beans & rice, fried Mexican street corn w homemade chips and signature salsa to serve four for $35

Margaritas and/or sangria for extra $15

Text or email to order

Wilson’s Grocery & Meat

Lunch special: a chorizo, corn, potato taco w/ house-made secret spicy sauce

Margaritas

El Gran Tako

Micheladas and margaritas to go

Call to place order

Free delivery w/ $25 purchase

Local Taco

Margaritas by the glass for extra w/ food purchase

Curbside pick-up

Order online or call

Zim’s Cafe

Premixed & ready to drink margarita flavor flight comes with a peach habanero, a blueberry cardamon, a stawberry, and a regular lime margarita. One order includes one of each flavor, all made with Exotico Tequila.

Mexican Eats

Bazaar Eatery

Carryout

Unique tacos, burritos, and nachos

Cinco de Mayo

Call to order, online delivery apps

Durango’s

Call to order, online platforms

El Antojito

Call to order

Pick up, curbside, delivery via third parties

El Mariachi

Carryout or delivery from DoorDash/GrubHub

Family Meal deals that feed a family of four

Call to place order

El Rancho Tapatio

Carryout, curbside and delivery around the area max 5 miles w/ $20 minimum and a service charge of $5

13 taco options and a variety of salsas

El Toro Mexican Restaurant

Call to order

girlsgirlsgirls burritos

Carryout, curbside, bicycle delivery

Order online or call

Burrito specials; vegan + vegetarian options

Jalapeno’s

Carryout

Maria’s Kitchen

Carryout

Tamales

Miriam Martinez Prisciliano is taking orders for tamales to be delivered. Fillings: salsa verde con pollo (chicken & green sauce), rajas con queso (peeprs & cheese), elote con queso (corn & cheese)

Call, text or direct message to order; must order ahead of time

Tortilleria Taqueria Ramirez

Carryout

