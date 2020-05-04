Where to order takeout for Cinco de Mayo in Lexington, KY 2020?

Between to-go margaritas and taco specials, you can still celebrate Cinco de Mayo right this year.

Cinco de Mayo is on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Many Mexican restaurants in Lexington, KY remain open and aren’t letting the quarantine stop them from taking advantage of this holiday falling on #TacoTuesday this year.

Below is a sampling of Cinco de Mayo specials, Margarita deals, and Mexican eats available for takeout, curbside pickup or delivery in the Lexington, KY area.

 

Cinco de Mayo Specials

Agave & Rye

  • On the go margaritas 2 for $15
  • Beer specials
  • $3 taco specials, $3 chips & queso
  • Pick up orders only

Campestre

  • Campestre Tacos for $10; three shrimp tacos w/ rice
  • Chicken fajitas to feed five for $45; rice and beans, sour cream salad, tortillas, chip & salsa
  • Pollo La casa to feed two for $35; two frozen margaritas, chips & salsa, tortillas
  • Alcohol specials: bottled beer, tequila shots to-go, house margaritas (frozen or on the rocks)

Chuy’s

  • Meal Kits – Tacos, Fajitas, Enchiladas, Nachos
  • Margarita Kits
  • Cinco Party Kit
  • Order online

Corto Lima

  • Pop up curbside Cinco Celebration
  • Margarita mix, classic Corto Lima dishes
  • Pre-order online before 11 am on 5/5
  • Pick-up on 5/5 from 4-8 pm

El Charro

  • 2×1 House Margaritas
  • 2 Tacos for $5
  • Order online or call

El Cid

  • 10 American tacos for $10 shredded chicken or ground beef w/ lettuce and cheese
  • $10 32oz Margaritas any flavor, $29.99 1 gallon margaritas any flavor
  • Live music at the door from 5 pm to 8 pm

El Gran Tako on Alexandria Dr

  • Two tacos & 16 oz. margarita for $9.99

Inebriated Baker

  • Margarita cupcakes (vanilla cake filled w/ lime vanilla cream, tequila and triple sec. Finished w/ fluffy lime infused vanilla buttercream, sprinkled with a touch of margarita salt and topped with moonshine cherry)
  • Call or use online link to order by 9 pm on 5/4 for delivery

J. Alexander’s

  • Taco Family Meals Kits: serve four to six people and includes choice of chicken or steak w/ peppers & onions, rice, and black beans for $35
  • Order online

The Kitchen at Country Boy Brewing

  • Offering tacos (both locations), pulled pork nachos (Georgetown), and Quesadillas (Lexington)
  • Pick up a 6 pack of Key Lime Cougar Bait to pair w/ it
  • Order online for curbside pick-up

KSBar and Grille

  • Taco Tuesday special with 2 orders of 3 all beef tacos
  • Family meal pack for 4 of make your own tacos
  • 2 for 1 Margaritas

La Taquiza

  • Drive thru tacos
  • Buy 1 Taco party get FREE guacamole or cheese dip
  • Tacos $0.99 each
  • Margaritas and Mexican beer offers
  • Carryout

Mi Pequena Hacienda

  • 16 oz House Margaritas $7.99
  • Pork Chile Verde $10.49
  • Free t-shirt with orders over $35
  • Call to order⁣

Mirror Twin and Rolling Oven

  • 32oz Margarita or a 32oz Sangria to-go for $20
  • Street tacos available in chicken, beef, & pork with cilantro and onion; 3 tacos for $6
  • Rolling Oven Pizza: seasoned olive oil, spicy chorizo, sliced jalapeños, roasted corn, mozzarella, cruxial hot sauce, and cilantro.

Oscar Diggs

  • Supreme crunch wrap; pair with a quart of margaritas for $15
  • steak tacos featuring beef tenderloin, onion, lettuce, garlic crema and topped w queso fresco.

Papi’s Mexican Restaurant & Bar

  • Cinco de Mayo specials for parties of six
  • Papi’s de Mayo includes choice of four meats, served as fajitas with all the fixings; gallon of margarita, sex on the beach or mojito to serve about 16 drinks for $100
  • Dip and Drink package for $75 includes several types of dips and gallon of alcohol
  • Nacho Fest special includes muchos nachos with choice of meat; gallon of alcohol for $75

Patchen Pub

  • 3 tacos w/side for $8; Chicken Tinga and Campechanos (steak & beef chorizo), and ground beef tacos
  • Sides include Street Corn, chips and salsa or green chili queso. Also available are Nachos, Chicken Quesadillas and Chicken Corn Chowder soup
  • 16 oz margaritas (serves 2, take home and pour over ice) $10
  • Call to order; curbside lunch on Monday & Tuesday only this week, so plan your orders early

Sedona Taphouse

  • Two tacos (chicken, pulled pork, shrimp or fish) with a side and two prickly pear margaritas for $15

Selma’s Catering

  • Taco dinner kit for for four; your choice of cooked seasoned ground beef, or chicken, re-fried beans, Spanish rice, shredded lettuce, and cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream, salsa & flour tortillas
  •  Add a Margarita Kit, Beer or Guacamole for an additional fee.
  • Need to feed more than 4? Add on by the person for the number of people you need to feed
  • Order by Monday, May 4 by Midnight, and your order will be ready for pick up by 3 pm on Tuesday
  • Need it earlier? Gives them a call to arrange a pick up time

Titled Kilt Lexington

  • Taco Tuesday for Cinco de Mayo (as well as every Tuesday)
  • $8 all tacos (3 per order, beef, chicken, shrimp or fish)
  • $3 Margaritas

Wild Thyme

  • Pork carnitas with black beans & rice, fried Mexican street corn w homemade chips and signature salsa to serve four for $35
  • Margaritas and/or sangria for extra $15
  • Text or email to order

Wilson’s Grocery & Meat

  • Lunch special: a chorizo, corn, potato taco w/ house-made secret spicy sauce

 

Margaritas

El Gran Tako

  • Micheladas and margaritas to go
  • Call to place order
  • Free delivery w/ $25 purchase

Local Taco

  • Margaritas by the glass for extra w/ food purchase
  • Curbside pick-up
  • Order online or call

Zim’s Cafe

  • Premixed & ready to drink margarita flavor flight comes with a peach habanero, a blueberry cardamon, a stawberry, and a regular lime margarita. One order includes one of each flavor, all made with Exotico Tequila.

 

Mexican Eats

Bazaar Eatery

  • Carryout
  • Unique tacos, burritos, and nachos

Cinco de Mayo

  • Call to order, online delivery apps

Durango’s

  • Call to order, online platforms

El Antojito

  • Call to order
  • Pick up, curbside, delivery via third parties

El Mariachi

  • Carryout or delivery from DoorDash/GrubHub
  • Family Meal deals that feed a family of four
  • Call to place order

El Rancho Tapatio

  • Carryout, curbside and delivery around the area max 5 miles w/ $20 minimum and a service charge of $5
  • 13 taco options and a variety of salsas

El Toro Mexican Restaurant

  • Call to order

girlsgirlsgirls burritos

  • Carryout, curbside, bicycle delivery
  • Order online or call
  • Burrito specials; vegan + vegetarian options

Jalapeno’s

  • Carryout

Maria’s Kitchen

  • Carryout

Tamales

  • Miriam Martinez Prisciliano is taking orders for tamales to be delivered. Fillings: salsa verde con pollo (chicken & green sauce), rajas con queso (peeprs & cheese), elote con queso (corn & cheese)
  • Call, text or direct message to order; must order ahead of time

Tortilleria Taqueria Ramirez

  • Carryout

 

