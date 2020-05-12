When do fees for LexPark meters begin again?

After two months of free parking at LexPark on-street meters, Lexington Parking Authority announced that fees for on-street meters will begin again on Monday, May 18.

From May 18 through Friday, May 29, all meter revenues collected will be donated to both God’s Pantry and the Bluegrass Community Foundation’s COVID-19 response fund. This includes coins, cash, credit cards, and meters paid using the Pay by Phone app.

Curbside Pickup locations will carry on until further notice. These free, 15-minute spaces have proven helpful to downtown restaurants needing carry out and delivery options.

“We are glad to help in some small way these wonderful organizations,” said James H. Frazier, III, LPA Board Chair. “LPA has always exhibited a social conscience, a fact we are proud to continue.”

All other parking rules have been in place and enforced thorughout the COVID-19 crisis. LexPark will continue to enforce those rules as well as overtime parking and now the required meter payments.

For customers concerned about touching meter surfaces, the Parking Authority recommends using the PayByPhone app which is free to download from the app store or visit paybyphone.com for more information.

For a sampling of restaurants able to do curbside or delivery, click here.

For a sampling of citywide cancellations and closures, check out what’s open, what’s closed, what’s closing for coronavirus in Lexington, KY.

