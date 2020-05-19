What’s Open, What’s Closed, What’s Happening for Memorial Day 2020 in Lexington, KY?

What’s Open, What’s Closed, What’s Happening for Memorial Day 2020 in Lexington,...

Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 25, 2020. What businesses will be open or closed that day? What about government offices?

Banks are closed in observance of Memorial Day.

The Lexington Public Library remains closed at this time.

The Fayette County Clerk Office remains closed to the public at this time.

The Kentucky Court of Justice is closed for Memorial Day.

LexTran will run on its Sunday route.

LFUCG is closed.

FedEx is not delivering on Memorial Day except for Express Critical and they have limited store hours.

UPS will not be delivering on Memorial Day, but it is available for Express Critical shipping.

There is no USPS on Memorial Day.

No curbside trash, recycling, and waste collection on Memorial Day. Monday collection is pushed to Wednesday, May 27.

GROCERY

Aldi will have limited hours from 9 am until 6 pm.

Costco will be closed for Memorial Day.

Kroger will be opened on Memorial Day. Check with individual locations for specific hours.

Whole Foods is open on Memorial Day.

Sam’s Club is open on Memorial Day from 9 am until 6 pm.

Target stores are open.

Walmart is open on Memorial Day.

