What’s open, what’s closed for Lexington parks in June

Director of Parks and Recreation, Monica Conrad, has sent out an update of what is open and remaining closed when it comes to Lexington parks and facilities.
Due to COVID-19 the city has had to make changes when dealing with their parks programming and facilities on a monthly basis. These changes have been based off the recommendations from Governor Beshear and the CDC.
What is open:
- Disc golf
- Dog parks
- Equestrian – self-led riding at Masterson Station
- Golf courses (city), including driving ranges and curbside pro-shop services (pre-purchase tee times on line, golf carts cannot be shared)
- Jacobson Boat Dock, including paddleboat and kayak rentals
- McConnell Springs (free on-line reservation required / Nature Center closed/no programming)
- Mountain Bike Trail at Veterans Park
- Park
- Pickleball courts
- Raven Run Nature Sanctuary (free on-line reservation required / Nature Center closed/no programming)
- Tennis courts
- Trails
June events and programs that are canceled:
- Camp Kearney
- Dirtbowl Summer Basketball League
- Junior Dirtbowl Basketball
- Sunbowl Basketball
- Super Sunday
- Football combines
- Friday Flicks
- Southland Jamboree
- Summer Nights in Suburbia
- Tennis clinics
- Tennis leagues
- Therapeutic Recreation Day Camps
Not yet open:
- Baseball field
- Basketball courts
- Arts / Dance classe
- Community centers
- Facility rental
- Football fields
- Lacrosse fields
- Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center (including City Gallery and Community Gallery)
- Playgrounds
- Pools – closed for the season
- Shelters
- Skateparks
- Soccer fields
- Spraygrounds
—
Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.
Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889