What’s open, what’s closed for Lexington parks in June

Director of Parks and Recreation, Monica Conrad, has sent out an update of what is open and remaining closed when it comes to Lexington parks and facilities.

Due to COVID-19 the city has had to make changes when dealing with their parks programming and facilities on a monthly basis. These changes have been based off the recommendations from Governor Beshear and the CDC.

What is open:

Disc golf

Dog parks

Equestrian – self-led riding at Masterson Station

Golf courses (city), including driving ranges and curbside pro-shop services (pre-purchase tee times on line, golf carts cannot be shared)

Jacobson Boat Dock, including paddleboat and kayak rentals

McConnell Springs (free on-line reservation required / Nature Center closed/no programming)

Mountain Bike Trail at Veterans Park

Park

Pickleball courts

Raven Run Nature Sanctuary (free on-line reservation required / Nature Center closed/no programming)

Tennis courts

Trails

June events and programs that are canceled:

Camp Kearney

Dirtbowl Summer Basketball League Junior Dirtbowl Basketball Sunbowl Basketball Super Sunday

Football combines

Friday Flicks

Southland Jamboree

Summer Nights in Suburbia

Tennis clinics

Tennis leagues

Therapeutic Recreation Day Camps