What retail will reopen, what will remain closed in Lexington, KY?

[This is an ongoing, developing list and will be updated frequently. For more details, contact specific businesses.]

On Wednesday, May 20, non-essential retail stores can reopen as part of phase one reopenings in Kentucky.

Retail businesses that are considered non-essential include entertainment, sporting goods, clothing, shoe, jewelry and furniture stores, florists, bookstores and auto dealers.

Similar to restaurants, retail businesses can only operate at 33% capacity. Shoppers and employees are expected to maintain six feet of distance. In places where six feet of distance isn’t possible, like cash registers, stores are encouraged to create barriers between employees and customers.

Stores are allowed to open fitting rooms as long as the rooms are cleaned after each use, and clothes are sanitized before they go back out on the floor. If shoppers need to sign a receipt, the pen must be sanitized.

Employees must wear masks, wash their hands frequently, and sanitize areas or items that have been touched.

What retail stores will open in Lexington, KY? What retail stores will remain closed? Who will continue to offer curbside service?

Apple Store will not reopen on May 20 when Fayette Mall does.

Barney Miller’s will reopen their their showroom and follow all CDC guidelines. Staff will wear masks and gloves at all times.

Bed Bath & Beyond offers curbside service at select locations, including the one on Nicholasville Road.

Most Best Buy stores have remained open for curbside pickup service of online orders. Starting in May, about 200 Best Buys locations will offer in-store scheduled consultations.

Costco and Sam’s Club have remained open.

Costo locations and gas stations returned to regular operating hours on Monday, May 4. As of that date, all Costco shoppers are required to wear face masks.

Fayette Mall will reopen, but not all stores plan to open their doors. The mall will reduce its hours to Monday – Saturday 11 am until 7 pm and Sunday remains at its normal time, noon – 6 pm. To help with social distancing, the mall will prohibit groups of 10 or more congregating in common areas. It will shut down all children’s play areas and limit the amount of seating in the food court area. All staff that work in Fayette Mall will be required to wear a mask and have their temperature taken prior to their shift. They are also placing more hand sanitizer stations throughout the mall. Fayette Mall closed their doors in mid-March.

Fleet Feet in The Summit at Fritz Farm will open their doors on May 20.

Grocery stores like Kroger, Meijer, Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Fresh Market, Whole Foods have stayed open with limited hours and special shopping time for seniors and those considered in groups at risk.

HomeGoods on New Circle Road to reopen on May 28.

Joseph Beth Booksellers is reopening Wednesday, May 20. Curbside pickup and online ordering will still be available.

Macy’s opened 68 of its department stores Monday, May 4. By mid-June, the rest of their stores in the U.S. will be back open.

Starbucks has remained open for drive-thru services only. Starting in May, more locations will open up and expand service.

Target and Walmart have remained open.

TJX, the company that owns T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Home Goods, are reopening many of its stores. Reopening plans vary by location, check your local store first.

