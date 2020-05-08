What can, what can’t reopen during phase two in Kentucky?

On May 7, Governor Beshear announced the plan for when certain businesses can reopen in May and June as part of phase two reopenings.

RE-OPENING

As soon as May 22, restaurants in Kentucky can reopen their dining rooms, but only at 33% capacity. Unlimited outdoor seating will also be allowed as long as customers are spaced out six feet apart.

Restaurants were not in the phase one reopenings, but they guide the phase 2 reopenings.

On June 1, movie theaters and fitness centers are allowed to reopen.

By June 11, campgrounds will be able to reopen.

On June 15, childcare services and outdoor youth sports are allowed to reopen.

STAYING CLOSED

Bars and gatherings of 50 people are to reopen sometime in July.

More information on the impact of coronavirus on Lexington restaurant economy.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889