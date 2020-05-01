What can, what can’t reopen during phase one in Kentucky?

On April 30, Govenor Beshear announced the plan for when certain businesses can reopen in May.

RE-OPENING

Beginning May 6, Raven Run and McConnell Springs are open to the public, but they are making changes. For those wanting to take a hike or walk through nature, you must register your time slot. At Raven Run, each registration will last 2 hours and at McConnell Springs it is good for 1 hour. Guests must print “receipt” and bring with for admission.

The nature centers will remain closed, but public restrooms will be open.

Starting on May 11, non-essential businesses will be allowed to reopen, including, manufacturing, construction, professional services at 50 percent capacity; car and boat dealerships; pet grooming and boarding; and horse racing without fans.

On May 20, if the virus is where the state thinks it’s going be at that stage, non-essential retail stores and houses of worship will reopen.

On May 25, people will be able to gather in groups of 10 or fewer. Barber shops, salons, cosmetology businesses, and similar services are also allowed to reopen at this time.

Restaurants are not included in the Phase 1 openings. Gyms, movie theaters, youth sports, and day cares will also not reopen. Pools, daycares and summer camps are not in Phase 1 either.

STAYING CLOSED

Public pools will not be opening this summer. This decision was made by the guidelines given from Governor Andy Beshear and the CDC.

