The Lexington Theatre Company postpones Summer 2020 Season

The Lexington Theatre Company (The Lex) has announced their 2020 Summer Season will be postponed. Shows this season included Chicago on July 9 through July 12, as well as Disney’s The Little Mermaid from July 30 through August 2, both at The Lexington Opera House.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid is rescheduled for summer 2021, with hopes to reschedule and present Chicago, pending rights approval. If Chicago cannot be presented, it will be replaced with another title. 2020 Season ticket holders will be contacted with next steps.

While in-person events are on hold, The Lex will continue its mission of training and nurturing theatre artists, with an expansive online arts education program this summer.

In June, The Lex will offer a robust array of virtual classes and workshops covering various aspects of professional theatre. Thanks to the Bruce Lunsford Young Artists Program at The Lex, most of the June programming will be offered at no cost to participants.

In 2019, Mr. Lunsford pledged a gift of a half a million dollars to the Lex to create this program. Some classes and workshops will be free and open to all while other classes will require a registration to attend. Certain portions of the schedule will be reserved for the artists who would have been cast in the 2020 summer productions – both in the professional company and the Youth and High School Apprentice Programs. More tuition-based programs will continue in the month of July.

The Lex launched its #CreativeAtHome series in April to inspire everyone to tap into their creativity, as a means of coping with mental and emotional stress due to the pandemic. Actors, musicians and team members of The Lex have created blog posts, videos and other creative projects. Their bi-weekly #CreativeAtHome Instagram Story Series has featured Lex Alumni sharing a glimpse into how they are continuing to stay positive and creative. This content will continue throughout the summer.

Full details on the schedule of classes, events, and registration for the educational offerings can be found by following The Lexington Theatre Company on social media, or by signing up for their newsletter.

