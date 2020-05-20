The Barn, Lexington’s first ever food hall to close permanently

BY KRISTINA ROSEN

Restaurants are finally able to reopen their doors, but unfortunately, The Barn will not be one of the places doing so.

The Barn at The Summit at Fritz Farm is closing permanently, according to Bayer Properties, the shopping center’s developer. There are plans to use the space for more retail or as an entertainment area.

Gone are the days of enjoying a meal from Atomic Ramen before heading across the hall for a scoop of Crank & Boom ice cream and finishing the night off with a craft cocktail at Whiskey Bear.

The press release from Bayer Properties forgot to mention that Whiskey Bear will not be going anywhere or that Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream remains open for curbside pick up. Whiskey Bear plans to reopen in their current location in the back of The Barn in July or as soon as bars are allowed to do so.

Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream and Whiskey Bear are both considering renting a street-facing storefront to stay at The Summit.

Other tenants of The Barn, like Atomic Ramen, will close for good, but according to owner Dan Wu, “we’ll be back in some form or another.”

Athenian Grill, Kentucky for Kentucky, and Smithtown Seafood plan to focus on their other locations.

The mixed-use development will emerge from quarantine looking a little different. Along with The Barn closing, the neighboring pet store Hollywood Feed has expanded into a new 3,440-square-foot space across from Whole Foods Market.

A new furniture store called Lovesac is set to open in late 2020, and Bank of America has already broken ground on a new location across from Starbucks at Nicholasville and East Tiverton, which is set to open in 2021.

The Barn became Kentucky’s first-ever artisanal food hall in 2017 and was later recognized as one of the ten most delicious food halls in the country by the Travel Channel.

