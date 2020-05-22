Surplus sale happening in downtown Lexington

There is going to be an online auction of surplus equipment, furniture, and miscellaneous items once used at the Central Bank Center (formerly the Lexington Convention Center).

This sale is set to start on Sunday, May 24 at 10 am and run until Tuesday, June 2 at 7 pm.

Some items to look out for are:

26 vintage Rupp Arena turnstiles

Over 100 dining tables and 300 dining chairs

Commercial kitchen and concessions equipment Including 6 walk in freezers and oven warmers

Office furniture

Holiday decorations

For a list of the complete inventory of auction items or to register to vote, click here. All bids do require a credit card deposit and final payment by cash, check, or credit card.

Items must be picked up by Wednesday, June 3.

