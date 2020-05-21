Nick Ryan’s on Jefferson to close

Nick Ryan’s on Jefferson Street will not be reopening once the quarantine is over.

The restaurant did not remain open for any carry out or delivery services when the temporary shutdowns began in March.

Nick Ryan’s opened in the Jefferson Street dining corridor in 2012.

In the summer of 2015, Don and Barb Wathen sold Nick Ryan’s on Jefferson to the group that owns Suggins and the Tulip on Romany Road.

Owners Brad Scott and Jackson McReynolds decided to put the restaurant up for sale with hopes someone will take it and run with it.

The lease is up in June, but among the current circumstances, the owners did not feel ready to sign another long term lease. They will instead focus on their other restaurants, A.P. Suggins and The Tulip, both in the Chevy Chase area.

