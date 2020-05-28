Lexington’s staple music venue, Cosmic Charlie’s closes permanently

After a decade of rocking and rolling, it’s time for Cosmic Charlie’s to say goodbye.

With a humorous yet sincere obituary, the music venue recently announced on Facebook, “Cosmic Charlie’s, 10, is passing away surrounded by a few friends and family on Sunday, May 31, 2020.”

A staple of Lexington’s music scene, Cosmic Charlie’s was born on Woodland Avenue to co-owners Mark Evans and John Tresaloni in 2009. In 2016, the venue moved from its original location to the growing National Avenue corridor.

After two years on National Avenue, Cosmic Charlie’s relocated to its third and final location on Loudon Avenue in 2018.

“Over a decade, Cosmic hosted some of the greatest talent to perform in the bluegrass region,” according to the post. “It enjoyed watching artists like Sturgill Simspon and Mac Miller grow from its small stage to much larger ones, but loved repeat visits from friends that played again and again, some performing close to 100 times.”

Cosmic Charlie’s is the first Lexington concert venue to close since the pandemic began. The music venue will permanently close on Sunday and a living funeral will be live streamed that day.

