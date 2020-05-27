Lexington restaurants approved for temporary parklets

Politics and mask wearing disputes put aside, we can all agree that what Lexington really needs is more downtown parking spaces.

Two downtown restaurants were recently approved to add temporary parklets, which are sidewalk extensions usually installed in parking lanes or parking spaces to provide more space.

Oscar Diggs on North Limestone received permission to put tables in two metered parking spaces along the street. Centro, which is located on Cheapside, received permission to expand into Cheapside Park.

“Allowing a Parklett in front of Oscar Diggs certainly gives us the flexibility to expanded outside dining. It gives us ample social distancing, and a less crowded sidewalk,” says says Ralph Quillin, owner of Oscar Diggs.

“With only 28 inside seats this should give us an additional 24 seats on the sidewalk and 24 seats in the Parklett.”

The restaurant is ordering construction barriers for the space and adding a designated pickup and curbside area. There are two loading zone spaces on the corner of Church and North Limestone.

“We’ve spent over 100 man hours in-house devising a safe and functional service protocol and the added space makes serving our guest that much easier and safer.”

The parklets are a response to Govenor Beshear’s permission to allow restaurants to reopen at 33% capacity inside with unlimited outdoor seating. Mayor Gorton recently announced that the city would allow restaurants to add additional tables outside to make up for limited inside seating.

The parklets are approved through June 24, 2020.

