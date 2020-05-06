Lexington restaurant owners launch free meal program for people with food allergies

The Lexington community continues to go above and beyond in creating initiatives to support one another in the midst of the pandemic and temporary shutdowns.

Most recently, Gluten Free Miracles and Azur Restaurant & Patio have teamed up to launch Feed Our Neighbor, a new program that provides free meals to people with food allergies and sensitivities.

“People with dietary restrictions who need assistance now have a place to go for help,”

says Denise Walsh of Gluten Free Miracles. “We are providing family-sized portions so that people won’t have to worry about going out every day for food. We hope this will bring some peace of mind.”

Beginning on Wednesday, May 13, anyone who is in need of gluten-free or food sensitivity family-sized meals including soups, stew, bread and eggs, can pick up food at no charge at Gluten Free Miracles on Burt Road.

Those interested in receiving meals should pre-register online at the Feed Our Neighbor website. The program is aimed at gluten-free and food sensitivity needs, but anyone who registers will be served. Those who arrive without pre-registering will also be served while supplies last. Meal pick-ups will continue every Wednesday and Saturday from 2 pm to 3 pm (subject to change) throughout the duration of the pandemic.

Jeremy Ashby, executive chef and co-owner of Azur, and his restaurant team will prepare the large batches of soup or strew for distribution every week.

“I am humbled to be a part of Feed Our Neighbor. Chef Jeremy is known for his delicious soups and is honored to use his culinary gifts during this trying time to make sure people get nutritious food,” says Sylvia Lovely, co-owner of Azur.

Orders for pick-up on Wednesday & Saturdays can be placed online at feedourneighbor.com.

A frequently updated sampling of Lexington, KY restaurants offering curbside, delivery and takeout.

More information on the coronavirus impact on Lexington restaurant economy.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889