Lexington Public Library announces plans for phased reopening

All Lexington Public Library locations have been closed since March 13, but library officials recently announced details on the gradual reopening of its facilities.

Curbside service will start at the Eastside Branch, located at the corner of Palumbo and Man O War, on Monday, June 8.

Customers are asked to keep library materials that they have previously borrowed until further notice. The state has not yet released guidelines for reopening governmental entities, so the library facilities will remain closed to the public at this time. Additional plans will be announced as they are finalized.

“We are excited to begin the reopening process of the Lexington Public Library,” said Executive Director Heather Dieffenbach. “Our top priority remains keeping our cardholders, volunteers, and staff safe by following the preventative precautions and guidelines provided by the Health Department along with state and local leaders.”

The Library’s Virtual Branch will continue to operate and is available to all library cardholders. This resource allows customers the ability to access collections of Ebooks, magazines, newspapers, audiobooks, tutorials, and other resources online. The Library plans to continue online programming on social media and digital platforms.

All late fees remain suspended until further notice, and due dates have been extended during the closure.

