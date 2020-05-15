Krikorian Theatre across from Rupp Arena receives new name

The forthcoming Krikorian Theater across from Rupp Arena has changed its name to LexLive.

Krikorian Premiere Theatres, a California based company, announced this projected concept for Lexington years ago. Construction has continued on the site throughout 2020.

Not only a movie theater, but the new entertainment complex will feature a sports bar and bourbon bar, thirteen lanes of bowling, and an array of arcade, video and virtual reality games.

Along with the largest movie screen in the state, the movie theater will feature luxury, recliners, cutting-edge sound systems, and gourmet concessions with an expanded food selection. The sports bar will offer full service dining and a large selection of beer, wine and spirits. The venue will be equipped for e-sports, meetings, and conventions.

There is no firm open date, but the project is scheduled to be completed in the summer.

LexLive is located at 301 South Broadway, on the corner of High and Broadway and adjacent to the Central Bank Center.

