How to register to vote in Kentucky for 2020?

When is election day in Kentucky for 2020? When is the deadline to register to vote? How can you register to vote?



The Kentucky Primary Election has been rescheduled for June 23, 2020. The registration deadline is now on May 26, 2020.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, June 16, 2020. The deadline to return a completed absentee ballot is Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 6 pm EDT.

Here are a few steps that can help make sure you’re ready to cast your vote successfully.

Ways to Register

Online: Visit GoVoteKY.com. You may use a current Kentucky Driver’s License to help you complete an application online.

Mail: Print & submit a completed Voter Registration Application to your County Clerk’s Office.

In-person: Visit your County Clerk’s Office to submit an application in person.

How do confirm that I’m registered to vote?

Registered Kentucky voters can check their registration status at any time using GoVoteKY.com.

If you would like to confirm your registration status, contact your county clerk’s office. In Fayette County, citizens can access their status online here.

To be eligible to vote, Kentuckians must:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be a Kentucky resident for at least 28 days before Election Day.

Be at least 18 years old on or before the General Election.

Not be a convicted felon, or if convicted of a felony offense,

must have obtained a restoration of civil rights.

must have obtained a restoration of civil rights. Not have been adjudged “mentally incompetent.”

Not claim the right to vote anywhere outside Kentucky.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889