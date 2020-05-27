How is Krispy Kreme celebrating National Doughnut Day

National Doughnut Day is celebrated on June 5 and this year it lands on a Friday. So what does one of the biggest doughnut chains do to celebrate? They turn it into a week.

Between June 1 and June 5, Krispy Kreme plans to give customers a free doughnut of any kind. No purchase is necessary.

“National Doughnut Day is one of our favorite holidays to celebrate, but with days starting to blur together, we want to make sure it’s easier than ever for fans to participate,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement. “That’s why, this year, we’re extending our beloved free doughnut tradition from one day to five days with the very first National Doughnut Week.”

Rules: you can only get one free doughnut per day and they cannot be delivered, must be picked up in store.

