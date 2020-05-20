Apiary launches virtual corner market in Lexington, benefits Chrysalis House

BY KRISTINA ROSEN

It’s been over two months of temporary shutdowns and while some businesses plan to reopen soon, many have had to adapt their entire business model to stay afloat during the past eight weeks.

For Apiary Fine Catering & Events, this meant launching a monthly membership called The Hive in response to the shutdowns and need for food delivery.

“In the industry of hospitality, our work and our livelihood depend on people being comfortable gathering,” says Cooper Vaughn, Chef-Proprietor of Apiary. “The idea of the Hive was to create a virtual community since we can’t gather in person.”

Gathering was the first aspect to go at the start of the crisis. As a prominent Lexington based catering company, Apiary knew they could execute food at a high level, but they’d never done this form of takeout before.

The Hive is an online virtual corner market with a subscription-based meal plan. Basically, it’s like shopping at an intimate bodega, apothecary, or gift shop, all in one easily accessible place, and from the comfort of your home. Members have the ability to connect with local purveyors and receive exclusive content like live cooking classes.

Each week, members can choose from several chef-driven, pre-fixe meals featuring lamb, fish, chicken, or all the above. There is usually a comfort foods menu including a hot brown, curry, or classic Southern dish. Another full menu is devoted to kids, in addition to dry goods, pantry staples, snacks and desserts.

The meals feed 2-3 people and the menus change weekly. New menus are posted on Friday and orders must be placed that following Sunday by 5 pm. Orders are ready for pick-up at Apiary or delivery that upcoming Friday from 3 pm until 5 pm.

The membership costs $250 per month and members have $150 available to spend any way they choose in the market. The leftover $100 is donated to feed families in recovery at Chrysalis House.

Apairy is located at 218 Jefferson Street.

