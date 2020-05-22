A guide to patio dining in Lexington, KY for summer 2020

BY KRISTINA ROSEN

Warmer weather approaching and restaurants allowed to reopen with dine-in guidelines has us thinking, what restaurants in Lexington offer outdoor patio dining?

We’ve compiled a sampling of restaurants that provide adequate patio seating so that social distancing doesn’t have to be too much of a worry if you’re wanting to eat out in Lexington, Kentucky.

Disclaimer: This is an ongoing, developing sampling and will be updated frequently. For more details, contact specific businesses.



Azur Restaurant & Patio

Eating takeout from Azur in your pajamas is unmatched, but for those who are ready to enjoy one of Chef Jeremy’s dishes from the restaurant’s patio instead of their couch, the time has come. Azur is reopening their dining room and patio service, and taking reservations to keep the flow safe.

The Blue Heron Steakhouse

Talk about adapting to the current circumstances, Blue Heron has added new deck seating in addition to their current patio space to provide more outside seating for guests. The restaurant reopens on Friday, May 22.

Bru Burger

Located in the heart of Beaumont Centre Circle, Bru Burger’s spacious outside patio features ample seating and shade sail canopies covered in hanging outdoor lights. The restaurant will reopen to offer inside & outside seating as well as continued carry out and curbside pickup service.

Carson’s Food & Drink

We’re onboard with restaurants reopening if it means weekend brunch at Carson’s can commence. The restaurant will reopen their patio, which seats 40, on Friday, May 22. The patio is first come first seated. Sidewalk tables will be set up as well.

Doodles Breakfast & Lunch

The well known brunch spot has remained closed for the majority of quarantine, but now guests can order takeout and feel free to enjoy their meal outside on the the restaurant’s patio.

The Garage

The former 1927 Texaco gas station repair shop turned neighborhood bar features an extensive patio you really can’t miss when driving down Leestown Road. The Garage is reopening on Friday, May 22 for outside consumption only with deli sandwiches & hot dogs, great drinks, and food truck events for those 21 & up only, no children.

Goodfella’s Pizzeria

Social distancing can be done right in the Distillery District thanks to Goodfella’s large patio. The prominent pizzeria is excited to reopen their dining room and outdoor seating.

Great Bagel & Bakery

The bagel shop doesn’t normally have a patio, but the pandemic sure hasn’t stopped them from make shifting one. Great Bagel & Bakery on Boston Road is reopening to inside dining and adding expanded covered outdoor seating on Friday, May 22.

Dudley’s

Rooftop. Patio. Need we say more? Dudley’s has remained closed for the majority of quarantine, but plans to reopen on Friday, May 22 with rooftop and sidewalk seating.

The Grey Goose

Maybe the best little known treasure of an outdoor patio tucked away in the Jefferson Street corridor. The Grey Goose is back in action on Friday, May 22. Grab a reservation on OpenTable or call to reserve a table.

Holly Hill Inn

Ouita Michel and her team have mastered the art of curbside pickup, especially at Holly Hill Inn. Although indoor dining will have to wait, guests can take their curbside order to the Holly Hill front porch or out in the yard as space is available.

J. Render’s Restaurant & Bar

Don’t wait too long to start booking reservations because J. Render’s has already filled their patio for the first day of reopenings on Friday, May 22. Their extensive patio sits alongside the restaurant and features live music events weekly.

Marikka’s

Lexington’s favorite German restaurant, bar and brewery conveniently located on Southland Drive will reopen at 33% capacity, but both of their patios provide ample seating.

Merrick Inn Restaurant

The patio exceeds all expectations. That’s all we can say until you experience it for yourself. The restaurant relaunched their carryout service in the beginning of May only to later answer our wishes of reopening their patio later in the month.

Minglewood

Minglewood’s cozy patio sits along North Limestone, which is arguably the best street of local spots. The restaurant will be reopening with walk in seating throughout the week and reservation seating on the weekends.

Palmers Fresh Grill

Their patio along the water makes you forget you’re only a quick turn off of a hectic Nicholasville Road. After temporarily shutting down in March, the restaurant reopens on Friday, May 22 for patio and indoor seating.

PieTana

Southland’s hidden gem for wood-fired pizza will fully reopen their patio and yard, but will hold off on opening their dining room until they’re able to let more than seven people in at a time.

Portofino

Portofino’s patio is pretty popular when al fresco dining is possible. The downtown Italian restaurant is opening with patio seating. Reservations are strongly suggested due to limited seating.

Sedona Taphouse

Overlooking Man O’ War, Sedona’s patio features ample seating options, an outdoor bar and two fire pits. The restaurant is reopening with both dining room and patio service.

The Stave

No inside dining yet, but the modern Southern restaurant along Kentucky’s bourbon trail is opening their porch, front patio, and Creekside Treehouse to guests. Take out operations will continue from the window at the patio.

Sutton’s

Two patios are better than one. Sutton’s Restaurant off Richmond Road has two patio, one is covered and the other one is uncovered. They will reopen for dine-in and patio service on Friday, May 22. Curbside carry out and delivery too.

The Sage Rabbit

A dog friendly patio is a patio we can support. Even though table service and indoor dining is unavailable, Sage Rabbit will continue their patio take outs. Open seating on the patio will be available for guests who wish to stay and eat.

