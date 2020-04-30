Where to order takeout for Mother’s Day in Lexington, KY 2020?

BY KRISTINA ROSEN

You can still have a safe and special Mother’s Day this year thanks to many restaurants offering takeout, curbside pick-up, and delivery options for the holiday.

Mother’s Day falls on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Below is a sampling of Lexington, KY area restaurants with takeout, heat & serve options, curbside pick-up, and delivery categorized by carryout and sweet treats.

Carryout For Moms

Azur Restaurant and Patio will have a special offering for Mother’s Day. Call to order.

Carson’s Food & Drink has all their menus including brunch, lunch, dinner, family dinners, and Carson’s Cuts available for takeout on Mother’s Day.

Chicken Salad Chick is celebrating mom’s with a meal filled with mini croissants, 1 large side, 2 large quick chicks, 6 flower cookies, and gallon of tea or lemonade. Available to order beginning Monday, May 4.

Cru Wine Food & Wine Bar offers a Mother’s Day menu featuring a mimosa kit, starters like avocado toast and wagyu meatballs, entrées, and desserts. Pick up on Sunday, May 10 from 11 am until 2 pm.

Doodles will be open for Take Out Brunch on Mother’s Day weekend.

Dupree Catering is helping you show mom some love this year with their 2020 Mother’s Day Brunch. Includes your choice of sandwich bites and entrée, along with a southern kale salad, sides, and desserts to feed four, six or eight. Mother’s Day mimosas and add-on sides are also available. Finishing and reheating instructions, but no chopping or meal-prep required. Call to place an order. Pick-up on Saturday, May 9 at the Chase Bank building from 3 pm until 6 pm, or have it delivered to your door from 3 pm until 6 pm for an extra fee.

Forage Food Truck is offering a Mother’s Day Brunch to serve four to six. Featuring whole quiche, shrimp & grits, stuffed french toast, lasagna, and a la carte items. Call to place your order; orders must be submitted by Friday, May 8 at 2 pm. Free pick-up and no contact delivery available with $30 minimum in Lexington and surrounding areas on Saturday, May 9.

Fresh Market has a Mother’s Day Brunch and Dinner option. Mother’s Day Brunch for Four features your choice of quiche plus two sides, muffins and 1 seasonal bouquet. Mother’s Day Dinner for Two features your choice of entrée plus two sides, dessert and a seasonal bouquet. Available for order until May 7 at 2 pm; pick-up between May 8 and May 10.

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar offers a Mother’s Day family meal that feeds four. Smoked beef tenderloin, mashed potatoes, brussel sprouts, house salad, yeast rolls, and strawberry shortcake. Call to order; delivered to your door or pick-up curbside.

Keene Dining and Events has a meal for mom to feed four for $110. Menu includes choice of two entrées, one salad, two sides and mini desserts. Order by noon on Friday, may 8 for pick-up on Sunday, May 10 from 12 pm to 6 pm. Email or call to place order.

Minton’s 760 is offering Mother’s Day brunch and dinner meal packages to feed four. Brunch includes a spring vegetable quiche, baked croque monsieur, hash brown casserole, applewood smoked bacon and biscuit flight for $56. Dinner includes chicken florentine or apple braised pork tenderloin, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans amandine, buttered corn, garden salad, and cornbread with cinnamon butter for $75. Place order via phone or online.

Proud Mary BBQ has five special meal packages available for Mother’s Day: Seafood Boil, Beef Tenderloin, Grilled Chicken or Shrimp or Salmon over Jambalaya Feeds, 2 Slabs Baby Back Ribs, or 5 Meat Feast.

Seafood Boil includes shrimp, crawfish, crab legs, corn & potatoes for $30. Beef Tenderloin for four includes mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, and garden salad for $65.

Grilled Chicken or Shrimp or Salmon over Jambalaya to feed four to six including a quart of a side and garden salad for $48.

Two Slabs of Baby Back Ribs, two quarts of sides, and garden salad for $44.

5 Meat Feast featuring ½ pound of pork, brisket, chicken, ribs and sausage with two quarts sides and garden salad for $55.

Desserts also available to purchase including cobbler, pudding and shortcake.

Make memories in your own kitchen this Mother’s Day with Selma’s Catering. Purchase a Pancake Kit to complete your Brunch. Brunch features your choice of quiche, & side. Comes with sliced smoked ham fresh fruit salad, and an assorted homemade pastry tray (pecan rolls, mini muffins, & breakfast breads). Add on extra sides if you choose.

Let Stein’s by Addie’s help you celebrate with a Mother’s Day menu featuring heat and serve meals. For $17 a person, choose one protein from chicken, pork loin, roasted turkey breast, and chicken salad; fruit salad, dressed eggs, roasted vegetables, corn pudding, and peach cobbler. Order by Thursday, May 7 for pick-up on Saturday, May 9.

Wild Thyme has a full Mother’s Day menu available online for pick up on the day before between 3 pm to 6 pm. Brunch, lunch and baked good items available.

Sweet Treats for Moms

Backroads Bakery is offering Mother’s Day delivery and 20% off of Mother’s Day goodies with mention.

Crank & Boom Ice Cream has a Mother’s Day Sundae Party Pack including your choice of two pint flavors, two toppings, one sauce and a pack of spring inspired sprinkles. Pre-orders must be received by Thursday, May 7 at 11:59 pm. Available for pick-up on Saturday, May 9 at the Summit location.

La Petit Délicat created a Mother’s Day Tea Party Box including miniature versions of your favorite treats like scones, quiche, macarons, cinnamon rolls, and chicken salad to serve two people per order. Available for pickup; pre-order online by Wednesday, May 6.

Martine’s Pastries is taking orders for Mother’s Day cookie boxes available for pick-up on Thursday, May 7 through Saturday, May 9. Featuring one set of “MOM’ cookies, plus flowers and hearts, bags of royal icing, and four sprinkle cups. Call or email to order and pre-pay.

The Midway Bakery is offering a box of scratch-baked cookies to be shipped anywhere for Mother’s Day this year. The box contains four of each six flavors including Lemon-Basil Shortbread, Orange-Rosemary Sugar, Lavender Violet Sugar, Chocolate Chip, Sorghum and Vanilla Cranberry. Shipping details, easy-order and pay are available online, or call the bakery.

Minton’s 760 has desserts available including a range of pies and cake flavors. Place order via phone or online.

Mondelli’s Bakeshop has cookies available with beautiful roses piped on to them for Mother’s Day.

Ruth Hunt Candy Company located on Walton Ave., which also doubles as a post office, has a Mother’s Day Gift Box featuring assorted chocolates, original cream candy, and chewy caramels.

Tinker’s Cake Shop has a Mother’s Day Special where you can choose from a 6inch Buttercream Rosette Cake ($25), 6inch Fresh Berry Naked Cake ($25), or 1 Dozen Mother’s Day Cupcakes ($30). Flavor options are Vanilla Bean, Chocolate, Strawberries and Cream, White Chocolate Raspberry, or Lemon.

Pick-up on Saturday, May 9; free delivery in Lexington, and Sunday, May 10 w/ limited free delivery options available. Add a pot of beautiful Begonias for Mom for an additional $10. Call to place order.

