Where to order Easter takeout in Lexington, KY 2020?

Easter might look a little different this year, but that isn’t keeping Lexington, KY area restaurants from offering takeout, curbside, and heat & ready meals for the holiday.

Easter falls on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Below is a sampling of Lexington, KY restaurants and businesses offering takeout and delivery along with fresh meat and ready-made meals available for pre-order and pick up for Easter Sunday.

Azur is offering family style meals for Easter. All meals feed 4 or 8. Call the restaurant to order, pick up is Saturday, April 11 between 5-8pm. Your choice of rosemary garlic-rubbed and smoked leg of lamb with red wine reduction or maple-mustard glazed ham. Sides include smoked gouda scalloped potatoes; spring succotash with asparagus, peas, corn, mushroom and tomato; buttermilk-yeast rolls and a butterscotch meringue pie. Appetizers are available to add on, including pimento cheese and biscuits with bourbon peach chutney, artichoke and shrimp dip or deviled eggs.

Stop by Critchfield Meats for curbside pick up of fresh meats for Easter.

Dupree Catering is doing Easter Dinner with Salads, Entrees, Sides, and Dessert. They offer 4-person, 6-person, or 8-person options. Orders will be available for pick-up on Saturday, April 11.

The Fresh Market has a variety of ready-made meal options for Easter including entrées, Sunday brunch, traditional sides, and bakery treats. Entrées include Standing Rib Roast, Rack of Lamb and Spiral Sliced Honey Ham.

Good Foods Co-op will have Easter favorites in their grab & go cooler to take home for heat and eat.

Let J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar cook for you this Easter with a smoked spiral ham and holiday sides along with cooking and reheating instructions. Sides include hash brown casserole, broccoli casserole, sweet potato casserole, corn pudding, sweet jalapeno cornbread, green beans, collard greens, potato salad, smoked mac & cheese, and mashed potatoes.

Keene Dining and Events is offering an Easter Menu featuring honey glazed ham, au gratin potatoes, deviled eggs, brussel sprouts, corn pudding, and more. Email or call in orders for pickup on Saturday, April 11.

The Mane on Main is providing Easter Meals, each including 1 salad, 1 entree, & 2 sides & yeast rolls along with finishing/heating instructions. Call to place your order, curbside pickup on Saturday, April 11 at the Chase Bank Building from 4-6pm.

Martine’s Pastries has a Cookie Kit available for order for Easter fun with the family. Kit includes 12 sugar cookies, 4 bags of colored cookie icing, and sprinkles. Call to pre-order.

Ouita Michel’s Easter Cookie Box includes 20 scratch-made cookies from The Midway Bakery. Four each of Chocolate Chip, Sorghum, Corn, Woodford and Vanilla Cranberry plus a milk chocolate bunny from Ruth Hunt Candies. $36.99 includes shipping anywhere in the U.S. Order online at their Cookie Box webpage. For the best chance of Easter delivery, please order by 4 pm Thursday, April 2. You can add a gift message.

Proud Mary BBQ is putting together Family Packages for Easter with choices of ham, turkey, seafood, sides, dessert, and more.

Randa’s Bistro and Bar is offering family-style dinners for Easter. Options include Easter ham with bourbon honey glaze, rosemary dijon crusted rack of lamb with mint jelly, citrus herbed salmon with dill butter or rosemary and garlic prime rib with au jus. Full menu available online, order online. Curbside pickup and delivery available.

Sharp’s Candies is offering curbside pickup for Easter.

Stein’s by Addies is offering an Easter feast with heat and ready meals. Four different menu options are available and all meals are served with banana pudding. Place your order by April 8 for pick up on April 11.

Need more ideas for takeout and delivery in Lexington, KY? Find a sampling of restaurants, coffee shops, and breweries still open.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889