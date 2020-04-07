What to do for Easter in Lexington, KY 2020?

Between live stream church services and virtual Easter egg hunts, you can still celebrate the holiday this year amidst the temporary shutdowns and bans on in-person gatherings.

This year Easter falls on Sunday, April 12, but the holiday celebrations kick off starting on Good Friday, April 10.

Below is a sampling of online church services, virtual/social distancing egg hunts, and more Easter themed festivities happening in the Lexington, KY area.

CHURCH SERVICES

Ashland Avenue Baptist Church is hosting a drive-in service for Easter on April 12 at 10 am.

Head to Beaumont Presbyterian Church for a special joint worship service between the congregations of Hunter Presbyterian Church, Pisgah Presbyterian Church, Meadowthorpe Presbyterian Church on Good Friday, April 10 at 7 pm.

Beaumont Presbyterian Church will also have an Easter Worship service on Sunday, April 12 at 11 am.

Christ Centered Church hosts an Easter Service drive-thru on Sunday, April 12 at 10:45 am. Those that participate are asked to please not leave their vehicle to keep in accordance with CDC guidelines. They are also offering the service on their Facebook page.

Christ Church Cathedral hosts an online worship for Good Friday on Friday, April 10 at 12 pm. They will also offer an online Easter Worship on Sunday, April 12 at 10 am with a Kid’s Message at 11 am.

Crestwood Christian Church Easter Service is going to stream on their Facebook page on April 12 at 10 am.

Experience the Easter story with Crossroads Lexington by watching on Facebook on Saturday, April 11 at 6 pm or Sunday, April 12 at 10 am.

Faith Lutheran Church hosts their service live via their Facebook page on Sunday, April 12 at 10 am.

Gethsemane Lutheran Church is doing an online service on Sunday, April 12 at 9:30 am via their website.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church has an Easter service on Sunday, April 12 at 10:30 am. Link to the service can be found on their website or Facebook page.

Hillcrest Baptist Church hosts an Easter Sunrise drive-in service on Sunday, April 12 at 6:45 am. Tune in to the provided FM radio station and listen to Pastor Tony Hancock and please remain in your vehicle. The service is also available via Facebook Live.

Hope Springs Community Church hosts their Easter service via Facebook live on Sunday, April 12 at 10:30 am.

Immanuel Baptist Church is offering online, TV and drive-in Easter services starting on Good Friday through Easter Sunday.

Watch services on their website and Facebook live on Good Friday, April 10 at 12 pm and 6 pm; Saturday, April 11 at 6 pm; Easter Sunday, April 12 at 9:30 am, 11 am and 5:30 pm. Watch on LEX18 on Sunday, April 12 at 11 am. Drive-In Easter Services at Tates Creek Campus on Saturday, April 11 at 6 pm and Sunday, April 12 at 9:30 am and 11 am. Register for your spot online.

Mary, Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church is live streaming their Easter service on Sunday, April 12 at 11 am on their website and the Spanish service is at noon.

Mission Church of Lexington is live streaming their service on Sunday, April 12 at 9 am and 11 am. Links can be found on their website and Facebook.

Join NorthEast Christian Church for an Easter Sunday service right in your living room on Sunday, April 12 at 9 am or 10:45 am. Online channels: facebook.com/ncclex; youtube.com/ncclex; www.ncclex.tv.

Pax Christi Catholic Church has Easter Service on Sunday, April 12 at 11 am and noon (Spanish) via live streaming. Link can be found on their Facebook page or on Cathedral of Christ the King’s website.

Rosemont Baptist Church is streaming their service on Facebook on Sunday, April 12 at 10:45 am.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton is live streaming their Easter Service via Facebook Live on Sunday, April 12 at 9 am.

St. Raphael the Archangel Episcopal Church hosts Easter Service via Facebook and website on Sunday, April 12 at 8:30 am.

Join Southland Christian Church at their Online Campus for Easter services on Sunday, April 12 at 10 am, 11:30 am and 6 pm.

WHAT TO DO

Children through 5th grade are invited to Broadway’s Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 11 starting at 11:15 am.

Crestwood Christian Church hosts an Easter Photo Scavenger Hunt with instructions that can be found on their Facebook page.

Take your kids for an Easter Egg Hunt throughout the Masterson Station Neighborhood. Wooden Easter egg ornaments are going to be hidden throughout Masterson Station by volunteers who have offered to take some to paint, decorate and hide.

Lexington Rescue Mission is providing a traditional Easter dinner for guests on Saturday, April 11 at 11 am. Strict social distancing enforced to keep all guests safe.

Rock House Brewing is offering adult Easter baskets for carryout. A basket of treats, merchandise and a mixed four pack of Easter candy themed beers.

Social Distancing Egg Hunt is happening from April 4 through April 12. Decorate an egg and hang in your front window, then go on a hunt to see how many you can find.

WHAT TO EAT

Don’t let Easter brunch or dinner look too different this year with the variety of takeout and delivery options from Lexington, KY area restaurants and businesses.

Here’s a sampling of places offering takeout, delivery, curbside pick up, and heat & ready meals for Easter this year.

