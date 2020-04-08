What essential stores are open, closed for Easter 2020 in Lexington, KY?

Easter falls on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

What essential stores are open on Easter Sunday? Will Amazon, FedEx, and UPS deliver on Easter? Will Kroger be open? Will pharmacies be open?

Below is a sampling of essential businesses that are open or closed in Lexington, KY for the holiday this year.

Aldi is closed for Easter Sunday.

Amazon follows the USPS postal holiday schedule.

Costco is closed on Easter Sunday.

CVS and Walgreens are open on Easter Sunday.

Drake’s (all locations) is closed Easter Sunday.

FedEx is not delivering packages for either Express or Ground.

Good Foods Co-op is closing their doors for Easter Sunday.

Lexington area Kroger stores are open for Easter Sunday, but check with your local store for adjusted hours. Most store hours are 7 am until 6 pm; pharmacy hours are 1 pm until 5 pm; fuel center hours 7 am until 6 pm.

Liquor Barn closed on Easter Sunday.

Lowe’s will close their doors to the public on Easter Sunday.

Most Lexington Meijer stores are open for Easter Sunday, but check with your local store for adjusted hours.

Sam’s Club is not open on Easter Sunday.

Target will close to give employees a break on Easter Sunday.

Trader Joe’s to be closed for Easter Sunday.

UPS is not delivering any packages and limited stores will be open.

Walmart locations in Lexington will stay open for Easter Sunday, but has adjusted hours.

Whole Foods is open from 9 am until 6 pm. Customers 60 and older are welcome to begin shopping at 8 am, one hour before opening to the general public.

Don’t let Easter brunch or dinner look too different this year with the variety of takeout and delivery options from Lexington, KY area restaurants and businesses.

Between live stream church services and virtual egg hunts, you can still celebrate the Easter amidst the temporary shutdowns and bans on in-person gatherings.

—

