UK HealthCare to convert Nutter Field as a field hospital for potential COVID-19 surge

UK HealthCare has announced they are going ahead with plans to turn Nutter Field (University of Kentucky Football’s practice field) into a make shift hospital for a possible surge in COVID-19 cases.

“As the Commonwealth’s health care provider for advanced and critical care, it is essential that we are prepared for any scenario to ensure we are meeting the needs of our community and the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Mark F. Newman, UK’s executive vice president for health affairs. “We need to do whatever is necessary to ensure that highest quality of care is provided to meet the challenges associated with this unprecedented public health crisis.”

The field can hold up to 400 beds and they are trying to have it ready in the next two weeks.

Details of that hospital include:

Rooms will be partitioned.

Standard Sub Flooring System, Nurses Stations, Heavy Duty Cots, Dedicated Break Rooms.

Nebulizing Station or Area.

Shower Units with Daily Sanitization, Universal Body Soap and Sanitization of Shower Units.

Daily Towel Service, Restroom Units with Daily Sanitization, Portable Handwashing Stations.

Daily Laundry Service.

Temporary generated power to ensure potable water for food services, shower and restroom.

“Mitch Barnhart and the UK Athletics Department stood up immediately to offer assistance in meeting this public health crisis,” Newman said. “They have been, and continue to be, critical partners in our ability to ensure that we are meeting the needs of our community at this crucial time.”

