Forecastle 2020 Cancellation

Forecastle Festival released a statement:

Forecastle Festival 2020 will no longer take place this year. While we are disappointed to share this news, the health and safety of our fans, artists, staff, and community are always our number one priority.

Although the 18th edition of the event will not continue as planned, rest assured Forecastle will return stronger than ever in 2021.

Tickets will be automatically refunded at point of purchase and purchasers will receive an email with details on timing and processing. Stay safe, stay connected, and we’ll see you soon.

