Executive Order issued regarding the Kentucky primary elections in June

An agreement has been reached between Governor Beshear and Secretary of State, Michal Adams, regarding the primary elections that has been rescheduled for June 23, 2020.

“Today’s Executive Order and regulations that will be created by the Kentucky State Board of Elections will allow all Kentuckians who are registered to vote for the upcoming primary to vote by mail through an absentee ballot,” said Governor Beshear. “While there will be significant education and work required, we are committed to making sure this election will be held in a safe manner while we are in this worldwide health pandemic.”

Secretary Adams says voters of all political spectrum will be pleased with the new plan of absentee ballot voting.

The Governor mentioned that the State Board of Elections is also working on a plan to safely conduct limited in-person voting and possibly utilizing a drive-thru voting option. This is due in part for those voters that cannot vote by mail.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889