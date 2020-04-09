Everett McCorvey Wins SEC Faculty Achievement Award

Everett McCorvey, professor of voice in the University of Kentucky School of Music and director of UK Opera Theatre, has been named winner of the 2020 SEC Faculty Achievement Award for the University of Kentucky, the SEC announced Tuesday, April 7.

McCorvey is a highly accomplished tenor who has performed in iconic venues both nationally and internationally, including the Metropolitan Opera, Kennedy Center and Radio City Music Hall in the U.S., and the Teatro Comunale in Florence, Italy and Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. Vocal excellence is the hallmark of his work with choirs and singers in concerts, master classes and workshops around the world. McCorvey received the UK Libraries Medallion for Intellectual Achievement Award and founded the American Spiritual Ensemble, a group of singers who perform spirituals and compositions of African American composers.

“With a true gift in musical arts, Dr. Everett McCorvey has brought our campus a deep and revitalized sense of culture, as well as a broader understanding of the field of music and how it contributes to a healthier, more constructive society,” said David Blackwell, provost at the University of Kentucky. “He is the epitome of what it means to be a servant leader — what it means to be a member of the University of, for, and with Kentucky.”

McCorvey was excited to be recognized and represent the university. “I am very honored to be selected as this year’s 2020 SEC Faculty Achievement Award Winner for UK. When I look at the amazing talents and accomplishments of the UK professors campus-wide, it makes me even more honored to know that I was selected. We have faculty here at UK changing the world through their remarkable research, performances and academic achievements. I am proud to be a member of this faculty and so deeply humbled to be able to represent the faculty.”

To receive an SEC achievement award the faculty member must have achieved the rank of full professor; have a record of extraordinary teaching, particularly at the undergraduate level; and have a record of research that is recognized nationally and/or internationally. University winners will receive a $5,000 honorarium from the SEC and will become their campus nominee for the SEC Professor of the Year Award, which will be announced in late April.

Click here to learn more about Everett McCorvey.

