Drive-thru testing coming to Lexington

During Governor Beshear’s daily briefing on April 22, he announced drive-thru testing is coming to Lexington. How many locations? Who is eligible to get tested? Where is the site for testing?

The first drive-thru testing announced in partnership with Kroger will be held at Bluegrass Community and Technical College on Newtown Pike. Tests will begin on Monday, April 27 and run through Friday, May 1. Testing will take place between 8:30 am until 5:30 pm.

This particular drive-thru is open to everyone. You don’t have to be a health care worker, first responder, or show symptoms. Those wanting to be tested must register online before heading to the site.

The second location announced for Lexington is in the Hamburg area at the Walgreens on Executive Drive. Testing will begin Friday, April 24 and will run seven days a week with no end date announced from 9 am until 5 pm.

This testing site isn’t open to everyone. You must be a health care worker (with or without symptoms), first responder (with or without symptoms), or 18+ with symptoms. You also must register online prior to arriving at the location.

